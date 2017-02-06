As the semester progresses, the pressure to perform well in classes is causing students to become overwhelmed on campus. A partnership between UNLV and United Way of Southern Nevada seeks to spread a little joy in the smallest of gestures.

Rebels Random Acts of Kindness month began on Feb. 1 and will run until Feb. 28. Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to do something kind for someone, whether it be through volunteer work or simply opening the door for another person.

“A lot of this whole idea came from wanting to do good in the community and wanting to volunteer,” said Jill Zimbelman, a fellow for the Leadership Academy. “We’re just encouraging faculty and staff and students to do something for someone that they might not have already been doing, to go out of their way to do something extra.”

The campaign, which was originally meant to start in October, was Zimbelman’s idea.

Zimbelman was originally assigned by the UNLV Office of the President to a project regarding the top tier initiative. Eventually, she decided she wanted to pursue her own project.

“I decided to make it more of a community partnerships project. I decided I want it to be more inclusive. I didn’t want it to be just monetary and that’s why I made it Rebels Act of Kindness month because I wanted to include the volunteer service as well as the acts of kindness and be able to include the students,” Zimbelman said.

Interested individuals may participate in three ways. Faculty and staff members may print out and complete a payroll deduction form that will provide monthly donations to the UNLV Foundation, United Way or any 501(c)3 nonprofit organization of their choice.

Students, faculty and staff can also volunteer. Those looking for volunteer opportunities may use Volunteer Match, a website that pairs people with volunteer opportunities based on what they care about, where they live and their availability.

For those with hardly enough time to breathe, there’s still a chance to participate. Simply doing something nice for someone is a form of participation. It can be anything from buying the person behind you a cup of coffee or welcoming someone to UNLV, according to the UNLV Events Calendar. Those who would like to share their act of kindness may do so by using the hashtag, #RebelRAK.

“Just do something extra for someone,” Zimbelman said. “All the stuff we go through can sometimes make you question humanity a bit, and I kinda just want to make people think the reverse of that.”

UNLV will be giving back to the community on Feb. 10 with the UNLV Beautification Project and Service Day. Those interested in either events must register by Feb. 8 and 9, respectively.