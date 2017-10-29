Photo Essay: Undocuweek

The first day of Undocuweek focused on celebrating the contributions of undocumented immigrants in this country, learning about immigration activism and advocacy, learning about community resources, engaging in community healing and training to be better advocates by joining the movement and affecting immigration policy moving forward.
Related Articles
New housing floor to become available next school year
New housing floor to become available next school yearBy Denise Hernandez | December 12th, 2016 During the 2017-2018 academic year,
Law school celebrates, looks to emulate gaming success story
Gaming commission offers inspiration for Boyd’s next 10 years
Forum displays history of Mesopotamian women
UNLV anthropology professor says many historians have been mistaken about Babylonian temple traditions