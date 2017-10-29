Photo Essay: Undocuweek

The first day of Undocuweek focused on celebrating the contributions of undocumented immigrants in this country, learning about immigration activism and advocacy, learning about community resources, engaging in community healing and training to be better advocates by joining the movement and affecting immigration policy moving forward.

UNLV Center for Social Justice sponsored the start of Undocuweek at the Houssels House. It lasted from Monday, October 23 to Friday, October 27.
Undocuweek participants enjoy meal at Houssels House
The main meal served at the event was pozole which has hominy, pork, and chile peppers. A vegetarian variation of pozole was also served at the event.
The Houssels House was decorated for the event.

Related Articles

News 11 months ago New housing floor to become available next school year

New housing floor to become available next school year

New housing floor to become available next school yearBy Denise Hernandez | December 12th, 2016 During the 2017-2018 academic year,

News 9 years ago Law school celebrates, looks to emulate gaming success story

Law school celebrates, looks to emulate gaming success story

Gaming commission offers inspiration for Boyd’s  next 10 years

News 7 years ago Forum displays history of Mesopotamian women

Forum displays history of Mesopotamian women

UNLV anthropology professor says many historians have been mistaken about Babylonian temple traditions

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading