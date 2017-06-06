BY ARON CSIKI / UNLV SCARLET & GRAY FREE PRESS

Photo by Andrew Rigney/ UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Planned Parenthood hosted a panel of community leaders whose stories highlighted the effect Obamacare’s potential replacement, the American Health Care Act, might have on Nevadans.

In addition, Congresswoman Dina Titus, Planned Parenthood’s National Organizing Director Kelley Robinson and president of UNLV’s Students United for Reproductive Justice Sukhjit Narwal gave brief presentations before the panel opened its discussion last Saturday at UNLV’s Philip J. Cohen theatre.

Narwal, who had been diagnosed with premenstrual dysphoric disorder, told the audience that Planned Parenthood saved her from the harsh and painful effects brought on by the condition.

“[The doctor] decided to prescribe birth control,” Narwal said. “Since then, my hormonal imbalance has become a story of the past. Had it not been for Planned Parenthood, I would still be suffering to this day.”

Masto (D-Nev.) expressed her frustration with how the repeal of President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act would affect Nevadans, alluding to the nearly 400,000 Nevadans who received health coverage under Obamacare’s medicaid expansion.

“It is inconceivable to me that there are people in Washington making decisions behind closed doors that are going to affect our health care, and they don’t want to listen to our stories,” Masto said. “I have said it time and again, you should not die or go bankrupt because you can not afford health care in this country.”

Masto further derided President Donald Trump’s American Health Care Act, or “Trumpcare,” as a “tax break for the wealthy masquerading as a health care plan” and “a repeated attack on Planned Parenthood… to take away health care access from individuals who would not otherwise have it.”

Members of the panel voiced the diverse range of concerns and anxieties different communities had regarding the AHCA. Discussion focused on how it’s defunding of Planned Parenthood would affect LGBTQ+ people, low-income and colored families, AIDS and cancer patients, sex workers, and women all over the U.S.

One of the panelists, Ivon Meneses, a Hispanic mother of six, said one of her sons suffered from asthma and another was diagnosed with autism. Meneses herself has diabetes. She said her family relies on medicaid for treatment and that she is afraid of what Trump’s repeal would mean for them.

Perhaps the most powerful testament came from Laura Packard — a digital and communications strategist and consultant for Democratic campaigns — who has stage four Hodgkin’s lymphoma. It is a curable cancer, she says, but only if she can keep her coverage provided by the ACA.

“You may be healthy one day, and not the next day,” Packard said. “It’s not like your health is determined by how good of a person you are. There is a certain amount of this [health] that is just random… [cancer] could happen to any of us, and it did happen to me.”

Other members of the panel included representatives from the LGBTQ+ community, medical community and a teacher in the Clark County School District.

The panel ended with several members of the audience pressuring Sen. Masto to advocate for single-payer health care reform. Masto was reluctant to outright endorse single payer and she tried to shift focus back to saving the ACA.