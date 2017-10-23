Police investigate kidnapping, sexual assault of UNLV student

A man kidnapped and sexually assaulted a UNLV student at gunpoint between 6 to 6:30 a.m. last Friday in the Cottage Grove Parking Garage, according to UNLV Police Services.

Police said the assailant forced the student into the back of her vehicle while she was getting items out of it. He then made her drive to a location on Katie Street, east of Cambridge Street, where he forced her to perform a sexual act on him.

The student was able to gain possession of the man’s gun and fled her vehicle. The man also fled on foot, according to Police Services.

Police said the man had blonde dreadlocks and was wearing a dark-blue, hooded sweatshirt with a white logo on the front and blue jeans.

Police Services said it is increasing patrols and its overall presence on campus until further notice, and security guards will patrol all campus parking garages. Four CSN officers will also assist in increasing police presence at UNLV for the time being.

UNLV police and the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Police Services at 702-895-3668.

Police Services offers the following tips for remaining safe on campus: