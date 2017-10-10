Police: Mandalay Bay security guard was shot before Strip massacre began

Police now say that Jesus Campos, the Mandalay Bay security guard, was shot before the Strip massacre, not after. Photo by: Edgar Garcia/ UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press

Jesus Campos, the Mandalay Bay security guard who discovered the shooter’s location during the Oct. 1 massacre on the Las Vegas Strip, was shot before bullets rained down on the Route 91 music festival crowd, the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday.

Stephen Paddock shot Campos at 9:59 p.m., Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said during a press conference. The massacre of the festival attendees began at 10:05 p.m., and the last shots were fired at 10:15 p.m., body worn camera footage showed.

Campos told officers at 10:15 p.m. that he had been shot, and police reached Paddock’s room by 10:17 p.m., a timeline released by Metro showed.

Police previously told reporters that the massacre had already started by the time Campos reached the shooter’s room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay. It was still unclear what made Paddock stop shooting before officers arrived to his room, Lombardo said.

In another media briefing last week, Lombardo said he believed the three cameras Paddock had set up — two in the hallway outside his room and one in the peep of his door — alerted him that officers were coming, playing a role in his decision to stop shooting.

Campos was on the 32nd floor of the hotel because another room’s open door had triggered an alarm, Metro said.

Police also continue to investigate Paddock’s motive for killing 58 people and injuring nearly 500 others.

A comprehensive analysis of his mental condition is not available as of press time, and investigators haven’t found a key point in Paddock’s life that would have caused him to start planning the massacre. Officers also haven’t found any evidence that he was linked to any terrorist organizations.

The shooter’s brother, Eric Paddock, is in Las Vegas for questioning, and FBI officials continue to question the shooter’s live-in girlfriend, Marilou Danley, in Los Angeles. Both have been cooperating with officials, Metro said.

Police did discover about 200 instances of the shooter being in Las Vegas in the past, and that he had been gambling the night before the massacre, Lombardo said. No further details were available at press time.