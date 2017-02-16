As students flowed into the Student Union Wednesday morning, they passed yellow signs that read “Warning: Graphic Images Ahead.” Upon entering the courtyard, they saw what the signs referred to.

Pro-life group Justice For All (JFA) placed an exhibit in the SU Courtyard that some students found offensive.

The exhibit detailed the stages of fetal development and depicted bloody, aborted fetuses.

“I think this is disturbing,” said Claire Jeffe, a UNLV graduate student. “This is propaganda.”

Jeffe, a self-professed “progressive, liberal feminist,” pointed at a free speech board that JFA placed beside the exhibit for students to share their thoughts.

From the board, she read a quote that questioned why conservative groups defend unborn children but don’t defend living children that may be opressed in other countries.

“Where’s the justice in that?” Jeffe said.

Another quote from the JFA free speech board said that the images are emotional triggers for women that had abortions.

Taylor Eichhorn, a UNLV junior, said she doesn’t support abortion as a form of birth control, though she also said the images were graphic and offensive.

“When an image is hard to see, often times it means that there’s something within the image itself that is an act of violence,” said Rebecca Haschke, JFA logistics coordinator.

She defended the group’s images, saying that the photographs would engage students to discuss abortion.

The cover of the JFA pamphlets included a warning which stated that aborted fetuses and embryos are “victims of genocide.”

“Historically, there are different approaches to get people thinking,” said Anita Tijerina Revilla, director of gender and sexuality studies at UNLV. “The problem is in using fear tactics.”

Haschke said that JFA defends freedom of speech, whether speakers are pro-life or pro-choice.

“Listen to a person to understand their position,” Haschke said. “Don’t listen to refute them.”

Haschke said that JFA members received harsh criticism from students at other campuses. At UNLV, JFA members spoke to students, and even though many disagreed with them, their conversations remained peaceful.