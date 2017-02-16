Pro-life exhibit at the SU displays graphic images: Banners display aborted fetuses

By Blaze Lovell | February 16th, 2017
Photo courtesy of Andrew Rigney

As students flowed into the Student Union Wednesday morning, they passed yellow signs that read “Warning: Graphic Images Ahead.” Upon entering the courtyard, they saw what the signs referred to.

Pro-life group Justice For All (JFA) placed an exhibit in the SU Courtyard that some students found offensive.

The exhibit detailed the stages of fetal development and depicted bloody, aborted fetuses.

“I think this is disturbing,” said Claire Jeffe, a UNLV graduate student. “This is propaganda.”

Jeffe, a self-professed “progressive, liberal feminist,” pointed at a free speech board that JFA placed beside the exhibit for students to share their thoughts.

From the board, she read a quote that questioned why conservative groups defend unborn children but don’t defend living children that may be opressed in other countries.

“Where’s the justice in that?” Jeffe said.

Another quote from the JFA free speech board said that the images are emotional triggers for women that had abortions.

Taylor Eichhorn, a UNLV junior, said she doesn’t support abortion as a form of birth control, though she also said the images were graphic and offensive.

“When an image is hard to see, often times it means that there’s something within the image itself that is an act of violence,” said Rebecca Haschke, JFA logistics coordinator.

She defended the group’s images, saying that the photographs would engage students to discuss abortion.

The cover of the JFA pamphlets included a warning which stated that aborted fetuses and embryos are “victims of genocide.”

“Historically, there are different approaches to get people thinking,” said Anita Tijerina Revilla, director of gender and sexuality studies at UNLV. “The problem is in using fear tactics.”

Haschke said that JFA defends freedom of speech, whether speakers are pro-life or pro-choice.

“Listen to a person to understand their position,” Haschke said. “Don’t listen to refute them.”

Haschke said that JFA members received harsh criticism from students at other campuses. At UNLV, JFA members spoke to students, and even though many disagreed with them, their conversations remained peaceful.

JFA is a non-profit organization based in Wichita, Kansas. They work to “train followers of Christ to make abortion unthinkable” and tour the country with their exhibits.

Haschke said they visit four to eight campuses each semester. JFA will travel to Colorado State University after the exhibit closes on Thursday.

UNLV Students for Life (SFL) — a pro-life group that received criticism for using images of bloody fetuses on their pamphlets — organized the exhibit. SFL made the reservations for JFA, which brought the exhibit and all its equipment along with their team of 15 people.

The two organizations have been communicating for several weeks about bringing the exhibit to campus.

Several students approached CSUN Senate President Schyler Brown that morning about the exhibit. He said that CSUN should maintain a non-partisan stance on political issues.

CSUN did not fund the exhibit, according to a press release Wednesday afternoon.

Blaze Lovell

Blaze Lovell

More articles by Blaze Lovell
Tags assigned to this article:
anti-abortionfetusesjfaStudent Union

Related Articles

News 5 years ago Anthropologist links honey to human evolution

Anthropologist links honey to human evolution

Professor’s work featured in film about Tanzanian hunter-gatherer tribe 

News 6 years ago Student votes may have swayed state elections

Student votes may have swayed state elections

Activists say they hope to start new with Sandoval, prove that education counts in elections

Top Tier 12 months ago In Brief: Business school programs rank high

In Brief: Business school programs rank high

By: Joahna Claire UNLV Lee Business School’s master’s degree in business administration program is ranked Tier Two in The CEO

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading