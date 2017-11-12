Pro-sports in Las Vegas may help UNLV sports interest

The Las Vegas sports scene is growing with the addition of an NHL, NFL, WNBA and USL team, and with that, UNLV sports are hoping to see some growth alongside it.

It was announced in March of this year that the Oakland Raiders were being relocated and their new home would be Las Vegas. Tommy White, a board member on the Las Vegas Stadium Authority, told The Review-Journal that they will break ground for the new stadium on Nov. 13. The Raiders are expected to make their debut season in the state-of-the-art 65,000 seat stadium in 2020.

The Rebels will also be able to make use of the brand new stadium, but details are not confirmed.

This should not be a problem, as the Rebels are expecting a new facility of their own in the near future — the Fertitta Football Complex.

“The football team will be enjoying the new training center, Fertitta Football Complex, and playing in the new Las Vegas Stadium in 2020,” said Mark Wallington, Senior Assistant Athletics Director of Communications. “That makes the future of UNLV football very bright.”

The Fertitta Football Complex is estimated to be a $30 million project per the Review-Journal, with $10 million donated by the Ferttita family. This two-level, 73,000 square-foot training complex will be built in the north end of the team’s practice area at Rebel Park, between the UNLV baseball park, Wilson Stadium and the Fertitta Tennis Complex. It will feature a new weight room, locker room, cafeteria, training room and media room among many other facilities.

“The Raiders coming to Vegas is going to be a very good thing for the city and UNLV as well,” said Evan Owens, a UNLV junior running back. “It is going to bring in more recruits for sure. Playing in that new stadium and facility is going to bring in more kids.”

The UNLV Skatin’ Rebels, the club hockey team on campus, is also seeing some change in their rink. With the addition of the Vegas Golden Knights to the NHL and to the city, the Skatin’ Rebels have seen their own fan base increase.

“The Knights being in Vegas is a huge asset to our team,” hockey team captain Jake Kearley said. “It has a direct impact on bringing more fans to our games and it goes without saying that City National Arena as our home rink helps recruits top end players.”

The Golden Knights practice facility, City National Arena, sits adjacent to Downtown Summerlin. The $24 million facility has two rinks and a restaurant and puts a big focus on being open to the Las Vegas community. UNLV hockey uses the complex as their home rink for practices and games as they head into their premier season as a ACHA Division I team.

“Having the first major league professional sports team in Las Vegas to be a hockey team is great for the youth because they look up to those players and because of that they want to play the game themselves,” Kearley said. “All around it raises awareness and spreads love for the game which is great to see in the community of Las Vegas and our program at UNLV.”

With the success that UNLV football and hockey foresees, hopefully the Lady Rebels women’s basketball team and men’s soccer team will see growth of their own with the addition of a WNBA team and USL team in Las Vegas.

The relocation of the WNBA team, previously known as San Antonio Stars, to Las Vegas was announced in October. The Las Vegas Stars will play their home games at the 12,000-seat Mandalay Bay Events Center starting in May 2018.

A USL minor-league soccer team, the Las Vegas Lights FC, will begin playing at Cashman Field in February 2018.

The Golden Knights season has already begun and Las Vegans have formed a fanbase that the city has never had before. With an average of 17,000 people attending every hockey game, sports are becoming a new, popular source of entertainment for the city. It would be no surprise to see this trend continue as the three other professional sports begin their seasons.

As the sports scene in Las Vegas rises, it is likely that Rebel sports will grow with the city. From loyal fan-bases, to new recruits, Rebel sports has a promising future ahead.