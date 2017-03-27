Purple strides, pulled healthcare bills, sweet victory

This past Saturday, March 25, I attended PurpleStride Las Vegas, a walk to help make strides against pancreatic cancer. While I was at the event taking photos for an assignment, I felt tied to the cause as my uncle is currently battling pancreatic cancer.

The walk also occurred just the day after the decision was made to pull President Donald Trump and Speaker of House Paul Ryan’s proposed American Health Care Act (ACHA), also known as the bill to repeal Obamacare. The ACHA was pulled after Republicans failed to gain enough support to pass it and were met with much resistance from Democrats.

Ryan accepted defeat in saying: “We’re going to be living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future.”

The atmosphere of the walk, the personal resonance it holds for me and a pulled GOP health care bill—all in the same breath—were more than enough to put things into perspective.

As I ran around trying to capture the most photo-worthy moments, I was alongside families who had all experienced the hardship and grief of seeing a loved one battle cancer. The experience was both humbling and consolidating, especially considering the slim survival rates for pancreatic cancer patients in particular.

Having felt the same emotions surrounding their struggles, the feeling of solidarity with the people around me helped me to think beyond the problems I so often dwell on.

I was also reminded just how many people are affected by this disease, as well as so many other health issues. That, more than anything, is why affordable health care is so essential.

Yes, the system in which health care is currently being administered is very flawed, and it has room for much improvement, but when I think about the individuals who were given a chance to recover—another chance to live—as a direct result of Obamacare, I cannot fathom trying to get rid of it. For them, having affordable health care was quite literally a life or death situation. Affordable health care is, for this reason, a human right.

This past weekend, whether it was people making strides in honor of their loved ones and themselves or attending town hall meetings and speaking out, the strength and resilience I’ve seen different communities demonstrate leaves me optimistic about what’s to come.

Summer Thomad

