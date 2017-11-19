Raiders break ground for new stadium

The Oakland Raiders held their groundbreaking event on Nov. 13 that marked the start of construction of their new stadium in Las Vegas.
Principal owner and managing general partner of the Oakland Raiders, Mark Davis, thanked all the sponsors and the Las Vegas community for the support he received to build the new stadium and move the Raiders to the entertainment capital of the world.
“Thank you for making this a reality,” Davis said. “Thanks to you, the future is now.”
The plan to build the stadium took 22 months to process, but the clock starts now to get 65,000 seats bolted in on a 62-acre stadium. It will cost about $2 billion to get ready for opening day on 2020.
“The Raider Nation is now part of the Las Vegas family,” Gov. Brian Sandoval said. “I can’t imagine a better backdrop for the Raiders.”
President of the Oakland Raiders, Marc Badain, claimed that building the stadium will create jobs, provide income for the city, and increase civic pride in the community.
Davis, Badain and Sandoval used the first of many shovels that will be needed to break the ground and construct the stadium.
“Vegas is known as the Silver State, but now we are known as the Silver and Black,” Sandoval said, referring to the Raiders’ colors.
The stadium will also be the new home for the UNLV football team. Currently, the Raiders’ board is trying to make the stadium a place for the FIFA World Cup, but there are no confirmations on that yet.
Many are hoping that after the construction of the stadium, it can be used for the Super Bowl. The Raiders have won 3 NFL Championships in the past.
Mayor Carolyn Goodman even proclaimed Nov. 13 as Las Vegas Raiders Day.
Singer and songwriter Judith Hill, along with the Las Vegas House of Blues Gospel Choir, performed a moving tribute to the 58 lives lost on Oct. 1. Fifty-eight light beams shined behind them, one for each victim.
Comedian George Lopez, who hosted the event, said, “The brightest city on the Earth just got a little brighter.”
Work on the stadium has already started, even without the final agreements in place. Over the next three years, officials expect a construction workforce of nearly 19,000 to put this stadium together.
It will be used as the home of the Raiders NFL team, The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels and many concerts and events.