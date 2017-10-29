Rally comes up short in 3-2 loss to Utah Valley

Danny Musovski (3) tries to get separation from Utah Valley defenders as he approaches their penalty box. Photo by Andrew Rigney/UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press

The Runnin’ Rebels have a bright future ahead after two stand-out recruiting seasons for 2017 and 2018.

In the 2017 recruiting season, head coach Marvin Menzies signed six highly-ranked athletes to the team. Shakur Juiston, Tervell Beck, Chiekh Mbacke Diong, Amauri Hardy, Anthony Smith and Brandon McCoy all joined the roster and will make their season debut in UNLV basketball this winter.

Juiston is a 6-foot-7-inch, 215-pound forward from Hutchinson Community College. He was ranked as the No. 1 junior college prospect in the country after leading his school to the national title last spring.

Hardy is a 6-foot-2-inch, 175-pound point guard from Detroit. He was a four-star recruit and ranked the No. 22 point guard in the class by ESPN.

McCoy is a 6-foot-11-inch, 245-pound forward from San Diego. He was a consensus five-star recruit and was rated by ESPN.com as the nation’s sixth-best prospect.

The 2017 recruit class ranked 12th nationally by 247sports.com and first in the Mountain West.

The 2018 recruiting season is proving to be just as successful for Menzies. The first recruit for 2018 came earlier this summer from Clark High School. Trey Woodbury is a 6-foot-4-inch guard and is rated by Rivals.com as the nation’s No. 99 recruit.

Menzies secured another commitment this month by a four-star guard from Pasadena, California. Bryce Hamilton, the 6-foot 4-inch player, is rated by Rivals as a four-star prospect and the country’s No. 74 recruit. Scout.com ranks Hamilton as the 16th-best shooting guard.

Hamilton announced his commitment with a tweet that said, “Blessed to say that I have Officially committed to the University of Nevada Las Vegas.”

The Runnin’ Rebels will hit the floor for the first time this season in an exhibition match against Alaska Fairbanks on Nov. 3 in the Thomas & Mack.