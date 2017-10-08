Real Trump or Fake Trump: Who Was on Camera?

Some people admire President Donald Trump for his courage to express his opinions and speak freely out of script.

Responding to the Oct. 1 mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, Trump’s speech Monday morning was brief and focused on unity. It also felt completely hollow, as it does whenever the president is forced to deliver scripted performances.

“Scripture teaches us the Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit,” Trump said. “We seek comfort in those words, for we know that God lives in the hearts of those who grieve.”

During the speech, Trump was a subdued president and not the typical pugnacious leader responding to overseas acts of terror. However, the speech was hypocritical as Trump is the least religious president in modern time.

Trump lacks a religious orientation. Even until now, no one can find evidence of him having permanent roots to congregations he had previous ties with. The congregants at the Queens church he attended in his childhood claim that Trump is not welcome there since he was never a member. The case is the same for the Manhattan church he attended later in life.

For him to call on scriptures and consolations of God is contrary to what the country normally hears him say.

At his campaign rallies, Trump is known for his arrogance in business matters and for defaming groups or public figures that criticize him, like CNN and Jay Z. But he hardly does what most politicians do: Stay on the script.

Trump is an unconventional president. He speaks what is in his heart and acts unlike any politician. When I heard his speech on the Las Vegas shooting, I knew Trump was speaking someone else’s words.

It was a surprise to see that Trump said exactly what was written on the teleprompter for once. Unfortunately, we only know what the writers on Trump’s team want to say and not what the president actually has in mind. What would the “real Trump” say?

Trump’s speech perhaps would have gone better if he had just spoken his mind like he normally does. He would have said what he felt in his chest, and we would have definitely seen a different president standing behind the podium. His message for the public would have felt more honest and had more personality. He probably would have called for some crazy action against the gunman.

By staying on the script, Trump was being deceitful. Perhaps his team convinced him to read what was on the script for the sake of the victims. Viewers and listeners saw a totally different man addressing the nation. A Fake Trump.

When watching the speech on a news broadcast, Trump was tense and nervous. The viewers saw a president who wished he was somewhere else, but was obliged to stay in front of the camera. Trump’s eyes barely left the direction of the teleprompter and immediately left after the speech was over.

“In moments of tragedy and horror, America comes together as one,” Trump said. “And it always has.”

I think it is important for Trump to speak in the way that is true to himself because the affected communities need to look up to a leader that honestly shares the way he feels.

At the same time, Trump did not address any actions that the government plans to take for the victims of Las Vegas or the issue on gun control. Since the deadly shootings at the Alexandria baseball stadium to the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando (when Trump was still a candidate), he has not advocated for any solution that can potentially save lives.

On other issues, Trump always pushes for an answer that he believes can help the country, no matter how bizarre a solution it may be. Notably, he infamously proposed to build a huge wall between the United States and Mexico to stop illegal immigration. Rather than staying quiet, Trump saw a problem and wanted to do something about it.

However, when the casualty number keeps counting up from mass shootings, Americans are still left with no solutions to stop it. Maybe Trump does not want to offend his supporters, such as the NRA, by addressing an obvious gun issue? Either way, Trump should have the common sense to do something to save lives.

Nevertheless, the nation looked for a response from Trump so he had to say something. As a whole, the speech sounded like something that many of his predecessors would say. But it begs the question of what sort of message he will continue to have for the public.

Donald Trump won the presidency by being himself so he should not have to conceal what he truly wants to say to avoid sounding fake and insincere. Trump’s speech was filled with brief remarks, a very conventional speech that a seasoned politician would give, an uncharacteristic speech for such an unconventional president.