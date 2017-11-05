Rebel volleyball 4-10 in Mountain West after 2 more losses

UNLV volleyball suffered a pair of four set-losses at home against the UNR Wolf Pack and San Jose Spartans.

The Rebels took the first set from the Wolf Pack with a 31-29 score but they lost the next three sets, 25-27, 19-25 and 24-26. The Rebels had a strong blocking night, leading the Wolf Pack by 5 blocks, but the back row struggled. Head coach Cindy Fredrick said this is where Reno was able to pull ahead.

“This was a hard-fought match, and it really came down to Reno playing better defense,” Fredrick said. “We didn’t stop their left side hitters and got out dug by 20. It was good to see four of our players with double-digit kills tonight.”

The Wolf Pack led the Rebels by 21 digs, 82-61, and had five players tally 11 or more digs in the match. Reno also outhit UNLV by 14 points off of 17 more kills in 14 more attack attempts, despite committing 11 more errors.

Freshman outside Mariena Hayden and junior middle Elsa Descamps both had 15 kills, freshman outside Jill Berg had 12 and senior middle Ashley Owens scored 11. Descamps and Owens earned the title of Rebels of the Game with a combined hitting average of .371 with three errors in 62 attack attempts combined. The two also added 10 blocks for the Rebels.

Saturday night’s game against the Spartans was another four-set loss for the Rebels. The Spartans took the first two sets with scores of 25-20 and 25-23. The Rebels came back in the third set after the intermission and won 25-18, but could not continue their momentum. The Spartans won the final set of the night 25-18.

The Rebels were out-dug again by 19. They did, however, out-block the Spartans 7-5.

“We are not connecting on offense and we make bad errors at inopportune times,” Fredrick said. “We had some great chances and let them slip away.”

Despite the UNLV’s poor offensive presence, Hayden was able to record 15 kills with a .262 average. She also added nine digs and one ace, earning her the Rebel of the Game title.

With the conclusion of this week’s homestand, the Rebels have a 8-19 overall record and 4-10 in the Mountain West. Next, they will take on San Diego State at 6 p.m. on Nov. 9.