Rebel volleyball lose heartbreaker to Falcons

Rebel volleyball lost its home finale to the Air Force Falcons on Saturday afternoon in a close five-set match. The Rebels had a two-set advantage but the Falcons rallied back to win.

The Rebels pulled ahead with 25-22 and 25-19 wins over the Falcons but could not keep their momentum going in the third and fourth sets. The Falcons won 26-24 and 25-20 respectively. The teams battled in the fifth set, tying twice at the end of the match 14-14 and 15-15. The Falcons broke the 15-all tie and finished the match.

“It was such a hard-fought match and I’m very proud of our Rebels,” head coach Cindy Fredrick said.

Despite the Rebels having a better hitting average by 24 points, the Falcons were able to pull ahead with more kills. The Rebels had 50 kills with 24 errors. The Falcons registered 61 kills with 35 errors. Rebel defense also showed superior to the Falcons with 78-75 advantage in digs and 15-12 advantage in blocks.

Four players tallied double-doubles in the nail-biter match, two coming from the Rebels’ side of the net. Freshman outside Mariena Hayden had 11 kills and 19 digs and senior setter Lia Herlosky registered 40 assists and 12 digs.

“Lia [Herlosky] played so well and it was devastating to see her get injured at the end,” Fredrick said. “Shania [Scott] played outstanding defense today and Elsa’s [Descamps] blocking was excellent. It was just a tough one to lose.”

This was Herlosky’s first double-double of the season. She also had a season-high four kills and three assisted blocks. Freshman defensive specialist Scott had a season and career-high 23 digs.

Prior to the match, the Rebels recognized their two outgoing seniors, Herlosky and middle blocker Ashley Owens.

Owens finished the match scoring seven of the team’s 15 blocks. Owens has gotten at least seven blocks eight times this season. She moved up to fifth place in the program’s single season record book in total blocks with 145, tied for sixth for solo blocks with 28 and tied for 10th in assisted blocks with 117.

The 4-13 Rebels will close out their season on Nov. 20 against the 6-11 Fresno State Bulldogs in a season finale for both teams.