Rebel Wellness Zone encourages students to get active

The Rebel Wellness Zone is launching a new program to encourage students to get active and become more involved in recreational activities. The program will run from Jan. 23 to March 3.

Rebel Resolutions requires students to sign up for a program card. After signing up, students may receive hole punches for every intentional exercise activity they participate in.

These activities range from group fitness classes, intramural activities, personal workouts and special events hosted by the Student Recreation and Wellness Center (SRWC). Recreational activities outside of UNLV may also earn hole punches, as long as the participant takes a photo of themselves at the event, shares it on social media using the hashtag #UNLVREBELS, and shows the photo to the SRWC staff.

Prizes are given away depending on how many hole punches are received and vary from a free InBody Assessment to a FitBit Charge 2.