Rebels defeat Grand Canyon 4-1 in regular season finale

UNLV men’s soccer defeated the Grand Canyon University Antelopes with a 4-1 victory, marking the end of the Western Athletic Conference regular season and becoming the first WAC team to take down the Antelopes on their home field this season.

This win improves UNLV’s record to a 10-9 overall and ties them for second place in the WAC standings with a 7-3 record.

Senior forward Danny Musovski scored his 13th and 14th goals of the season, contributing to his status as the leading scorer in the WAC. His first goal of the night came in the 23rd minute. His second goal was a header into the box in the 76th minute.

Musovski’s 14 goals for the year, which he also accomplished in his sophomore season, ties him for the ninth most goals in a season in team history and ranks him sixth in the nation.

“Danny proved again why he’s the best forward in the conference with his two goals when we needed him,” head coach Rich Ryerson said. “[GCU] played very tough against him tonight and he was still able to come out with the ball.”

Sophomore midfielder Timo Mehlich assisted Musovski on the first goal of the night. He also scored in the 54th minute, marking this game his third straight contest with a goal. Senior forward Marquis Pitt scored the final goal of the game in the 87th minute. He assisted on Musovski’s second goal.

GCU’s Niki Jackson scored in the 56th minute. In the 65th minute GCU defender Brandon Johnson landed his second yellow card of the game, resulting in both a red card and a point deficit that would last the rest of the game.

Rebel goalkeeper Enrique Adame saved four of five of the Antelope’s shots on goal, assisting the team in its ultimate win.

“I’m very excited about the strong finish we had in our conference,” Ryerson said. “The boys battled today on the road. It was GCU’s senior night, they had a lot to play for and now we have an opportunity to see them again on Wednesday.”

The Rebels will go into the WAC Tournament on Nov. 8-12 as the second seed. For the first round, they will take on the seventh-seeded Antelope’s again on Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Peter Johann Memorial Field.