Rebels Drops Season Opener Against Howard

Behind quarterback Caylin Newton, younger brother of Cam Newton, the Howard University Bison defeated the UNLV Rebels on Sept. 2, 43-40, completing the biggest point spread upset in college football history.
Coming into the game, the Runnin’ Rebels were favored by 45 points. ESPN gave the Bison a 1.2% chance to win.
Following the game, the Rebels’ head coach Tony Sanchez was very vocal about his team’s inability to avoid making mental mistakes.
“We shot ourselves in the foot so many times early on in that first half,” Sanchez said. “Our inability to play well on third down on defense was pretty evident, our red zone offense was really poor, we had two missed field goals and the penalties we had pushed drives back.”
There were a total of 23 penalties for 186 yards. Howard went 10-for-20 on third down.
Sanchez also said he was “about as frustrated as he has been” since joining the Rebels in 2014.
“That’s a game we fully expect and should win and we did not so we got some work to do,” he added.
With the Rebels falling by only three points, Sanchez couldn’t help but mention the two missed field goals by his team.
“When you look at a game like this where you lose by three and you miss two field goals we probably should’ve made, we probably shouldn’t even be kicking those field goals, those should have been touchdowns,” Sanchez said.
“This is a game that we gave away, hats off to them, not taking anything away from them.”
He also acknowledged that the Rebels started four drives on Howard’s side of the 50-yard line but were only able to come away with six points.
“We have to clean up some penalties, that’s the biggest thing,” Sanchez said. “You look at the yardage in the first half, we outgained them by 130-something yards but there’s no stat that makes a damn difference other than points on the board, right?”
The Rebels gained 564 yards on 67 offensive plays while the Bison gained 449 on 87 plays.
Freshman quarterback Armani Rogers threw for 220 yards with a touchdown while carrying the ball nine times for 82 yards in his first start.
“We wanted to ease [Rogers] into it. We had no problem moving the ball in the first half, we just had problems in some of those red zone situations, making some unfortunate mistakes. We have to put points on the board when we’re in the red zone,” Sanchez said.
His counterpart Newton, threw for 140 yards and ran for 190. He was also responsible for three touchdowns – two on the ground and one through the air.
“The thing about it is we didn’t make them have to throw the football and that’s a big disappointment,” Sanchez said.
Rebel linebacker Gabe McCoy was able to reel in the only interception of the game.
Sophomore running back Charles Williams, left the game early in the first quarter with an apparent leg injury and was replaced by junior running back Lexington Thomas, who rushed for 151 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns.
“I have to talk to the doctors to see exactly what’s wrong with him, he had a leg injury so we took him out. But, I don’t think it affected the outcome of the game. Hopefully he’s good to go next week,” Sanchez said.
The Rebels will have another shot at getting their first win of the season at Idaho on Sept. 9.