Rebels finish season with Governor’s Series win

UNLV women’s soccer completed their 2017 season strong on senior night with a 5-0 victory against rival UNR Friday night at Peter Johann Memorial Field.

The Rebels put an end to a four-game losing streak, the longest since 2006, and finished the season with an overall record of 13-8 and 5-6 in Mountain West play.

Five Rebel seniors faced the end of their career with the closing of the game. Chidera Akubuilo, Sophie Cortes, Jordan Sallee, Courtney Anderson and Michaela Kelsey were honored during a pregame ceremony and will depart UNLV as the group of seniors with the most wins — 49 over the last four seasons — in program history.

Cortes closed out her career by putting the game away early, scoring a pair of goals against the Wolf Pack in the sixth and 19th minutes to give UNLV a lead they would not give up. The Rebels added goals in the 27th, 78th and 89th minutes to land the final margin.

Akubuilo also took part in scoring, making the fourth goal in the 78th minute, to give her eight during her Rebel career.

Junior Amanda Galbraith executed a hat trick of assists, giving her 10 on the year to finish with the most on the Scarlet & Gray team.

Cortes, the Rebel of the Game, finished 2017 with 12 goals, eight assists and 32 points, which rank tied for third, tied for third and second, respectively, in a single-season. Her 49 career points rank eighth all-time and her 16 career goals rank tied for seventh all-time, while her 17 assists hold fifth place in Rebel program history.

The Rebels finished their non-conference slate with an 8-1 record, a program-best through the first nine games, and an .889 winning percentage — also a program best.

UNLV finished 4-6 on the road in 2017, with five of the six losses coming in conference play, and 9-1 at home. The Rebels’ record did not qualify them to play in the 2017 Mountain West Conference Tournament, so Friday marked the official end of the season.