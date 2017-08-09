Rebels Football Team Ready to Reverse 2016 Season

The UNLV Rebels football team had their 2017 Photo Day on Monday at the Sam Boyd Stadium, where players and coaches were available for photos between interviews.
“There has been a lot more effort,” senior defensive lineman Jason Fao said about the upcoming season. “A lot more people are learning how to push when they are tired.”
In 2016, the Rebels finished 4-12 (4-8 MW) and are looking optimistically to improve their record in 2017.
Fao expressed he is ready to get back on the field and show the UNLV fans and their competitors they are a different team than previous seasons.
Fellow senior defensive lineman, Mike Hughes Jr. echoed the same sentiments as Fao.
“We’ve got a lot to prove,” Hughes Jr. said. “We’ve got a chip on our shoulders.”
Hughes Jr. had a successful 2016 season with a career-high 37 tackles and two quarterback sacks, however he is not satisfied and wants to make the most of his senior season.
“It is my last shot to put in some hard work,” he said. “I am ready to get out there and show what I’ve been doing in the offseason.”
With the seniors’ mindset and guiding the team, the outcome for the 2017-2018 season is looking up.
The team returns to practice mode Aug. 8.
The Rebels take on the Howard University Bison Sept. 2 at home for the season opener at Sam Boyd Stadium.