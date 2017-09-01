UNLV Volleyball Rallies Together to Defeat Eastern Kentucky

In a tough five set match, Rebel volleyball took the win Tuesday night against Eastern Kentucky University 3-2.

UNLV began the match with a close win in the first set 25-23. The Rebels fell to the Colonels the next two sets 23-25 and 27-29. After a brief intermission following the third set, the UNLV girls came back to win the next two sets, 25-21 and 15-11, and take the match.

The Rebels are a young team this year with 10 new players joining only three returners from the 2016 season. With little experience as a team, there were quite a few communication errors that led to confusion on the court. But the team rallied together to come out on top.

Stand out players for the match include freshman outside hitter Mariena Hayden and sophomore libero Leka Kiner-Falefa. Hayden let in kills for both teams with 21 kills and a .292 kill percentage. Kiner-Falefa led in digs for both teams after supplying 16 digs for the Rebels.

The UNLV team is now 3-1 and will be traveling to New Mexico Sept. 1 to take on North Dakota, UCLA and New Mexico State.

Rebel volleyball will be back in the Cox Pavilion on Weber State and UC Irvine Sept. 8.