Rebels secure win over Cowgirls after loss to Rams

Rebel volleyball finished their first half of Mountain West play with a loss to the Colorado State Rams, but started the second half of conference play with a close five-set win over the Wyoming Cowgirls.

UNLV hosted Colorado State Thursday night and were ultimately swept by the Rams. With scores of 25-14, 25-18 and 25-19, UNLV was outmatched by the undefeated CSU. The Rams outhit UNLV by 292 points with 21 more kills and six fewer errors in five more attack attempts.

“We just got outmatched tonight on all fronts,” head coach Cindy Fredrick said. “Colorado State has so many weapons and we didn’t have an answer. Mo [Mariena Hayden] had some really good hits and her back row attacks were very good, but offensively we couldn’t get on track because the serve-receive struggled.”

Hayden was awarded with the Rebel of the Game title after tallying a match-high 13 kills and seven digs. Her .400 hitting average was the team best of the night. Hayden also supplied one ace.

Thursday’s match-up marked the end of the first half of Mountain West play for both teams.

Looking for a win, the Rebels headed into Saturday’s match against the Cowgirls focused on a stronger serve-receive to support their offense.

“Our passing and defense was solid today,” Fredrick said. “[Wyoming] went after Mo on serve-receive and she responded with very good passes. Leka [Kiner-Falefa] and Elena [Ivanova] came up strong on defense and Shania’s [Scott] serving at the end of the fifth set was very good.”

The Rebels’ stronger back row presence on Saturday helped secure a 3-2 win over the Cowgirls. Starting from behind in the fifth set, the Rebels rallied back with an 8-1 point run to win the final set 15-12, clenching the win.

Rebels outhit Cowgirls by 44 points, with seven more kills in eight less attack attempts. Both teams registered 31 errors. As a team, the Rebels hit a .225 average or better in the sets they won, but was held to .167 or lower in the sets they lost.

“We played so tough today against a very good Wyoming team,” Fredrick said. “Elsa [Descamps] and Ashley [Owens] really dominated offensively and Riley [Jacobs] got them the ball.”

Owens, Hayden and Descamps combined to register 47 of the team’s 65 kills in the match. Additionally, Owens and Descamps combined for 31 kills against three errors in 61 attack attempts. The two had a combined .459 hitting efficiency compared to the .048 average the rest of the team registered.

After four straight home games, the Rebels are back on the road to face the Boise State Broncos on Oct. 26.