Rebels strike late, upset Fresno State 26-16

One week ago, UNLV football head coach Tony Sanchez said his team had to understand it was not going to shut other teams out.

Saturday, his defense responded with a strong performance in the Runnin’ Rebels’ 26-16 win over the Fresno State Bulldogs.

Junior defensive back Dalton Baker led the way with 10 tackles while senior linebacker Brian Keyes was next in line with seven.

The Bulldogs were in first place in the Mountain West and undefeated in conference play.

“Even with the tough stuff we’ve gone through you see the players show up every week and play a great first half tonight,” Sanchez said. “This time we put it together. We really challenged the guys. We said we’re going to play a good second half.”

The strong defensive stance couldn’t have come at a better time with freshmen quarterback Armani Rogers out of action due to his head injury last week against Utah State.

His replacement, senior quarterback Johnny Stanton, went 17-for-29, throwing for 155 yards. On the ground, he carried the ball 11 times for 38 yards and a touchdown.

Senior wide receiver Devonte Boyd was able to get back into the offense catching five balls for 62 yards, his most yards gained since week five against San Jose State.

The Rebels trailed for the first 24:44 of the game. According to ESPN, Fresno State had as high as a 92.8 percent chance at victory.

UNLV took its first lead of the game on Stanton’s seven-yard touchdown scamper with 9:31 left in the third quarter.

“It’s really about that last 10 minutes. That’s where you win football games and our guys did that,” Sanchez said. “The ball bounced our way a couple of times. Sometimes it happens and tonight it did and we took advantage.”

Stanton still managed to win the time of possession battle for the Rebels controlling the ball for 34:24 to just 25:36 for the Bulldogs. Despite this, UNLV went 3-for-10 on third downs.

The Rebels took the lead for a good seven seconds into the fourth quarter after junior running back Lexington Thomas’ two-yard touchdown run. He has scored in seven of UNLV’s eight games.

Thomas finished the game with 88 yards on 20 carries, his third lowest yardage output this season on his second most carries.

Now 2-3 in Mountain West play, the Rebels will return to Sam Boyd Stadium to host Hawaii on Nov. 4.