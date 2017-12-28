Here’s what’s inside UNLV’s agreement with the Raiders

Months of negotiations between UNLV and the Raiders to develop a joint-use agreement for their $1.9 billion stadium set to open in 2020 may finally be coming to fruition.
The NSHE Board of Regents still has to approve it, but a draft of the agreement was unveiled Wednesday.
Key components of the agreement include field markings, UNLV’s ability to brand the stadium, seat licenses, sponsorships, rent and parking.
Because UNLV hopes the stadium will help attract better players for its football team and ultimately help give the program more winning seasons, it’s important for the facility to feel as much UNLV’s as it will the Raiders’.
The draft agreement allows for permanent signage at each of the stadium’s entrances to indicate that the stadium “is the home of UNLV football.” It also indicates that UNLV will have the right to brand its locker room with team colors and logo.
The university will be able to use the stadium for all Rebels home games and three other UNLV events, such as graduation ceremonies and spring football games, the draft said.
The Stadium Authority Board plans to provide UNLV with an artificial turf field “comparable to other NCAA Division I football facilities.” The board will be responsible for repairing, maintaining, storing and switching out the field, but UNLV must pay for customized field markings.
UNLV will be allowed to sell temporary advertising and sponsorship opportunities in and around the stadium during university events, according to the draft. This includes field boards, banners and audio/visual signage. The university will keep all revenue from such sponsorships.
The catch is that UNLV’s advertising partners cannot conflict with the Raiders’ exclusive advertising/sponsorship rights, such as the stadium’s naming rights, pouring rights sponsor and 12 founding partners. If UNLV’s ad revenue is affected by these exclusive rights, the university will receive payments up to $3.5 million for up to 10 years.
The Stadium Authority Board will charge UNLV “all actual operational costs in connection with all UNLV team home games and other UNLV events.” The board and university will meet to determine expected services and costs before each season, as well as plan for adjusting services based on attendance.
While UNLV may use campus parking spots during its own games and events, the Raiders will not have the same privilege.
“No portion of UNLV’s property will be used for parking for Raiders home games or other stadium events,” the draft reads.
The stadium, located adjacent to Interstate 15 near Hacienda and Polaris avenues, only has room for about 2,400 parking spaces, meaning it will need to find about 14,000 offsite spaces to comply with county code.
UNLV hired attorney Daniel Etna of Herrick Feinstein LLP, a New York City law firm, in July after the Raiders submitted a draft of a joint-use agreement that suggested the university should provide thousands of on-campus parking spaces for free on Raiders game days. Etna’s services will cost UNLV $745 per hour, the Las Vegas Sun reported.
In a September meeting, NSHE Chancellor Thom Reilly said UNLV’s negotiating team focused on three principles:
- Parking on game days will have zero impact on students’ parking.
- UNLV should retain revenue from all use of its parking facilities.
- Neither UNLV nor NSHE will be bound to long-term parking conditions without a way out.
At the same meeting, Jessup said he is optimistic that the university and the Raiders will be able to come to an agreement that “meets everyone’s expectations.”
“We’ve got a good negotiating team,” he said.
The NSHE Board of Regents has set a meeting to discuss UNLV’s progress on the agreement for 9 a.m. Jan. 4 at 4300 South Maryland Parkway.
Members of the public may speak during public comment periods at the beginning and end of the meeting. Regents will only be discussing a draft before possible approval of the final version at a Jan. 19 meeting.
Read the agreement below.