Reporters ignore terror in Mogadishu

A truck bomb exploded in central Mogadishu, Somalia, killing more than 300 innocent civilians and injuring over 400 more. This attack came just two weeks after the Las Vegas shooting of Oct. 1. It’s one of the most devastating terror attacks the world has ever seen, and yet, news networks across America hardly mentioned it at all.

Amid the many calamities our news networks have worked to cover, the latest attack in Mogadishu has been reported like a footnote, despite taking more lives than any terrorist attack since 9/11. How could such a devastating tragedy get swept aside like that?

Terrorist attacks happen in Somalia on a near-daily basis. This year alone, Somali terrorists have successfully executed eight major attacks. The most recent attack came two weeks after the truck bomb that took so many lives, by another truck bombing at a hotel. This time, the terrorists killed more than 25 people and injured more than 30.

The people responsible belong to a terrorist group called Al-Shabaab — another jihadist group in the same vein as Al-Qaeda. Al-Shabaab doesn’t typically make international news because their organization is relatively small, having roughly 9,000 members, and because they primarily control rural areas and carry out attacks that specifically target the Somali federal government.

But even with their small presence, it’s clear that they are capable of mass devastation. All the same, so many American news networks ignored the Oct. 14 truck bombing. Why? Because America was busy covering the Las Vegas shooting and because the Mogadishu bombing was not news.

The Las Vegas shooting made international waves for several primary reasons. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, no amount of foresight could have prevented it and nobody knows or can even guess the motive of the shooter. There were so many unanswered questions, and so much paranoia as a result. And once you throw gun control controversy into the conversation, you create a perfect storm of constant news coverage.

News stations and Facebook feeds filled with investigations and speculative conversations. People continuously interviewed victims, casino managers, policemen and relatives of the shooter. Everyone around the world wanted answers.

In Mogadishu, everyone knows the answers. For a few days, nobody claimed responsibility for the attack, but everybody knew it was Al-Shabaab. Reporters eventually received their confirmation, but no one was surprised.

The Las Vegas shooter was a rogue agent, not a terrorist. His motives were unknown. Al-Shabaab militants clearly want to destroy the “enemies of Islam” and disable the government of Somalia. The reason they aren’t being covered right now is because, horrific as their crimes are, the truck bombing on Oct. 1 was not news. There’s no mystery, it’s not new to Somali life and it’s their government’s responsibility to combat these attacks. That’s the sad truth, and the reason why our reporters have barely spoken about it.

My heart goes out to Mogadishu and the families recovering from this unfathomable calamity, and to all the people who undoubtedly live in a constant, reasonable fear of the next terrorist attack. I cannot imagine living in a society where terrorist attacks are so commonplace that even the most devastating bombings don’t make international news headlines.

If you wish to help the survivors and victims families in Mogadishu, you can donate to Eva Organization for Women’s LaunchGood page, “HELP Mogadishu Attack Victims!” or to Aamin Ambulance’s GoFundMe page, “Help Aamin ambulance.”