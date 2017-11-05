Rewards program strives to make UNLV better for the environment

Last year, UNLV recycled 892 tons of plastic and paper material. But the UNLV Sustainability Council wants to reduce the amount of materials that students contribute to that number, and they’ve created a rewards program that could help do that.

The council began using an app called Cupanion at the beginning of this semester with the goal of decreasing cup waste on campus and improving UNLV’s sustainability rating. The app allows students to earn rewards for using reusable beverage containers.

Students can get a scannable barcode on their bottles that they can scan with the app to earn rewards like coffee, shakes and a chance to win a parking pass. Currently, the app has almost 3,000 scans for UNLV and nearly 709,000 scans nationwide.

The council hopes to incentivize students to join the movement and make a habit of using reusable bottles and cups rather than their disposable counterparts.

Because UNLV is a non-traditional campus with many students who are constantly on the go, disposable, one-use containers tend to be a go-to for many. With that comes a sizable amount of waste and, in turn, a huge burden on the environment.

Tara Pike, UNLV’s sustainability coordinator, encourages all members on the campus community to “take [Cupanion] on as a mission, make it a goal for 30 days and then it will become a habit.”

UNLV also tracks the effect recycling has on campus. The university uses the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System (STARS) to document the progress of its sustainability efforts. Previously, UNLV earned a silver rating, but with the help of Cupanion, the sustainability council hopes to achieve a platinum rating in the future, so that they can engage in more projects around campus.

“A truly sustainable campus is possible, but it wouldn’t be easy. It would take a community-wide effort, and UNLV students would need to lead this effort,” Joseph Berg, the council president, said.

While many students did not know what the app was or vaguely knew of it, once they knew what Cupanion did, they gave mixed reviews.

“It sounds great. I would definitely start using reusable bottles if I could earn rewards,” freshman Riley Simon said.

To the contrary, however, some students believe they would not make use of the app.

“[Cupanion] seems like the kind of thing I would get the cup for, but never remember to use,” Rae Bravo, an RA and UNLV sophomore, said.

Bravo is not alone in that opinion, and the Sustainability Council is aware of that. Pike said she wants to “encourage those who are in the middle to jump on board and use reusable containers.”

“A free parking pass is definitely worth making a habit of using a reusable water bottle,” freshman Kelsienna Kaseli said.

While UNLV is new to using Cupanion, universities nationwide like Rutgers University, the University of California, Berkeley and the University of Virginia are embracing the app in their own sustainability efforts.

For those who are interested, Take Back the Tap holds events at the Dining Commons and Student Union where students and staff can trade in ten single-use water bottles for a stainless steel cup that already has a Cupanion barcode on it. The next event is on November 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the DC.