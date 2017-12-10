Ron Meyer, former UNLV football coach, dies at 76

By Terrel Emerson| December 10, 2017

Former Rebel’s head football coach Ron Meyer died last Tuesday. He was 76 years old.

 

Meyer coached UNLV for three seasons and finished with an overall record of 27-8. He holds the No. 1 position All-Time in program history at UNLV with a .771 win percentage.

 

During his tenure as the Runnin’ Rebels head coach he was named NCAA Division II Coach of the Year. In that same year (1974), UNLV had a 12-1 record.

 

Following his stint in Las Vegas, Meyer went to coach Southern Methodist University before moving up in the ranks.

 

In the NFL, Meyer coached both the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts.

 

Meyer won the American Football Conference Coach of the Year award twice, one with each team he coached.

 

From 1961-1962 he attended and played for Purdue University as a quarterback and defensive back.

 

During his time there as a BoilerMaker, Meyer was named to the Academic All-Big Ten and Noble Kizer awards in 1962.

Terrel Emerson

Terrel Emerson

More articles by Terrel Emerson
Tags assigned to this article:
footballRebelsUNLV

Related Articles

Sports 7 years ago Lady Rebels face tough postseason

Lady Rebels face tough postseason

Team hopes to shed underdog status in MWC tournament

Sports 4 years ago Rebels Sweep Air Force

Rebels Sweep Air Force

  The knock on the UNLV baseball team so far this season was the slow start the Rebels’ bats have

Sports 8 years ago CATCH OF THE DAY: Feed your sports appetite over break

CATCH OF THE DAY: Feed your sports appetite over break

Spring break boasts many athletic events to occupy your free time before you return to school.

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading