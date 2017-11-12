Roys recommends impeachment charges against CSUN VP

At the end of what was an otherwise uncontroversial start to the 48th session of the CSUN Senate, Student Body President Christopher Roys recommended that the Senate file impeachment charges against his vice president, Beatrice DeBelen.

“When I ran for student government back in the board elections, I was a very strong proponent of holding people accountable, and in doing so sometimes you have to make decisions that aren’t necessarily easy to make. Sometimes you have to do things that go against what you might want to do,” Roys said without mentioning DeBelen by name or specifying to the public why he recommended the charges.

Roys said that he requested DeBelen’s resignation, and after not receiving it, recommended that impeachment charges be filed by a senator.

DeBelen was not present in the room when Roys made the statement, having left shortly before during a small recess.

It is unclear as of press time why Roys recommended DeBelen be impeached or what his plan is moving forward. Neither Roys nor DeBelen nor CSUN’s spokesperson would comment on the matter when asked by the Free Press.

During public comment at the start of last week’s meeting, Liberal Arts Sen. Samantha Bivins expressed discontent with “more than one member” of the executive board, saying she is disappointed by “their lack of professionalism and not showing up for meetings scheduled as staff members of UNLV.”

It is unclear if Bivins was also referring to DeBelen in her statement or other members of the executive board, which include Roys and Taryn Kole, the senate president.

Aside from that shakeup, the nearly four-hour meeting was business as usual, with the Senate approving funding for several student organizations, appointing three students as senators for the Division of Health Sciences and appointing senators to chair certain committees.

Former Senate President pro tempore Justin Atkins and former senators Naomi Shiferaw and Daniel Tamayo were voted into the empty senate seats in the Division of Health Sciences.

Atkins, an Iraq war veteran, was near-unanimously approved by the senators during roll call vote and praised for his past work. Tomoya’s return was greatly welcomed by the senators after he had taken a semester-long leave from CSUN to deal with issues outside of school.

The RSOs to receive funding were the African Student Association for an amount of $5,631, the 1st Generation Club for $2,197.41, Kappa Delta Chi for $3,325.25, UNLV CARE Advocates for $2,287 and CRU@UNLV for $2,900.

In an upcoming CSUN event this Thursday, CSUN will be hosting a campus safety town hall, at which students can ask senators questions about campus safety. The event will be held in room 109 of the Flora Dungan Humanities building from 5-7 p.m. and is being promoted with #AskCSUN.

The Free Press will continue to provide coverage of the 48th CSUN session and the impeachment of charges that have been recommended against Vice President DeBelen.

“Last Week in CSUN” is our weekly roundup where we tell you what’s going on in your student government. To see for yourself what topics we might be covering (and keep your own tabs on the CSUN Senate), you can find their agenda items and minutes at https://www.unlv.edu/csun/agendas. Senate meetings take place every Monday at 6:00 p.m. in Student Union room 208 and are open to the public.