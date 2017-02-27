A lanky kid in a hoodie runs through the parking lot of the Roy Jones Jr. Fight Academy (RJJ), pulling a sled weighed down by 70 pounds of plates. He’s sweating and gasping for air, but doesn’t stop until he reaches the end of the lot and repeats the routine all over again.

The reception area of RJJ betrays its inner sanctum. The foyer features display cases with shiny equipment and a small chandelier over the granite reception desk. Up a flight of stairs and through halls of offices lies the prime spot for producing Las Vegas’ young boxing phenoms.

The youngest of them, Max Ornelas, 18, has a professional record of 7-0 and also attends UNLV. He’s a bantamweight, 5-foot-8 and currently lost amid the cacophony of clanging weights, blasting music and thumping mitts, pads, gloves and heavy bags.

Radada-radada. A swinging speed bag echoes through the gym. RJJ smells as though the toil and sweat of its inhabitants that train at least five days a week for five hours each day has crept into the walls. Radada-radada-radada.

Ornelas’ coach, Gil Martinez, oversees a group of kids warming up. He reminds a small group to start shadow boxing, reminds another kid what shadow boxing is, and tells two adults to wrap their hands and put on their mitts. Dadada. He points across the gym, radada-radada, at the source of the speedbag beats: The lanky kid in the hoodie, Ornelas.

But Ornelas’ build is different now. His powerful forearms and shoulders drive his fists into the speedbag over and over again. A timer beeps as he gives the speedbag several parting blows. Radada-radada-radada-radada. They’re the latest in a series of thousands he’s delivered since he first started boxing at the age of seven.

Ornelas is soft spoken with a near mumbling voice and unassuming demeanor. He forgoes the tough guy persona many athletes develop, opting to just be himself. He’d just as quickly hold the elevator door or pick up a dropped pen for you as he would knock you on your ass in less time than it takes to say his name—If you’re an opponent of his, that is.

Ornelas’ family introduced him to the sweet science via weekend boxing matches in Texas. His family moved often; he was born in California in 1998, moved to Mexico, did preschool back in California, moved to Texas, lived with extended family in Las Vegas, moved back to Texas and finally settled in Las Vegas in 2004.

“I didn’t know anything about the casinos,” Ornelas said. “I was just happy we had a house.”

Ornelas began boxing in 2005 after his brothers got involved in taekwondo. Sports are in his family’s blood. His father kickboxed, and his mother’s father was also a boxer. But none of them became professionals—a level Ornelas achieved before he turned 18.

He lives the life of a professional athlete, filling his days with workouts and school. On this particular Friday in February, Ornelas is three weeks out from his next fight on March 11. Martinez forgoes his usual warm-up, opting to put Ornelas through one round of each exercise so that the photographer can get pictures.

Ornelas begins shadow boxing in front of a mirror panel that stretches the length of the wall. He’s already flipped the switch. He doesn’t recognize the photographer moving about him, snapping pictures. The world fades away as he focuses on the task in front of him.

Martinez, who has trained Ornelas since he first put on a pair of gloves, previously worked with big name MMA fighters like Vitor Belfort and Randy Couture.

“This kid works just as hard if not harder than these guys,” Martinez said. He only needs three words to describe Ornelas: focused, dedicated and humble.

As Ornelas moves through his exercises, boxers continue to trickle in. He moves to the speed bag and proceeds to knock it around as easily as a fat CEO flicks a bobble head. The constant machine gun thumping that Ornelas produces with the speed bag draws the attention of everyone in the gym.

A visiting fighter from Japan stops to watch. Another boxer in the middle of stretching looks over as well. A middle-aged guy in a USC jacket tells the Japanese gentleman next to him that Ornelas will be a world champion someday.

Ornelas moves into the ring while Martinez puts on punch mitts. With each punch to the mitt, Ornelas draws another pair of eyes. Soon, every boxer, both younger and older, is fixated on him as he bobs about the ring, popping the pads at regular intervals.

“He’s a really good role model for some of these kids,” Martinez said. According to Martinez, even some of the older fighters look up to Ornelas.

After running through one round of everything, Martinez puts the young boxer back to his normal routine. Ornelas begins with several rounds of hitting a tire with a sledgehammer.

Everytime he hoists the hammer and lets it slam into the rubber, drops of sweat fall to the floor. He nails the tire in a perfect beat. Like an industrial metronome that never stops ticking, he never stops working.

Training like this for more than half of his life, Ornelas immediately took up boxing and quite literally hit the ground running.

He said his brother would wake him and his siblings up at 5 a.m. every day before school for a 3 to 4-mile uphill run. If any of them failed to get up in time, they would get water poured on their heads. He was still seven years old.

Ornelas’ nearly obsessive work ethic followed him from his childhood through high school. He often took PE as an elective just to get in an extra workout. Training and boxing intertwined through every element of his life.

But coordinating isn’t hard for Ornelas. He joins a group of boxers in the ring for a rope drill. Two long strings tied to each corner criss-cross in the center of the ring to form a giant X. The boxers shadow box counter clockwise through the ring.

They bob and weave under each section of string. Martinez says the drill forces them to work on multiple skills at once. Rolling, slipping, retreating, pivoting, stepping in and countering—they perform them all too fast for most to recognize any difference between their motions.

Balancing all the skills in the drill would make a normal person look like a tap dancing drunk with lead feet, but Ornelas balances them all, along with the rest of his life, with relative ease. That’s to say, he blocks out any unnecessary distraction.

Prom? Need to train. Party? Alcohol is bad and training is good. Girlfriend? No time, need to train. Hang out? There’s no training, but it’s time to rest.

The day he graduated high school (at 3 p.m.) was also the day of his first professional weigh in (at 4 p.m.). He rose early in order to lose five extra pounds before 2 p.m. He had a fight the next day.

“I would go sweat, come back, and there’d be six ounces left,” Ornelas said. “Then I’d go again, and there’d be four ounces left. And I just went back and forth until I made it to 118. Then I didn’t want to do anything.”

Dehydrated, he arrived at his graduation about 10 minutes late. After receiving his diploma, his brother sped down the freeway to make it to the weigh-ins where he met his first professional opponent, Robert Ledesma.

“You know how they make you face-off? The guy [Ledesma] started talking shit to me. Like, damn. One more thing I had to deal with,” Ornelas said.

He TKO’d Ledesma in 90 seconds.

Ornelas was in Downtown Las Vegas, squaring off against a man 11 years his senior. For the first 30 seconds, he said he couldn’t believe he was there. Then, he focused on the fight.

“My favorite shot’s a liver shot. I practiced it the whole time in my training camp,” Ornelas said.

He tapped Ledesma’s head to make him bring his hands up and delivered a body shot that made Ledesma double over. Ledesma retreated to the ropes and Ornelas unloaded a left hook, snapping his head back.

Ornelas fed off the energy from the crowd and gave Ledesma another liver shot, dropping him to the mat.

“He stood back up. I hit him one, two, three again and then another body shot and he turned around,” Ornelas said. “The referee called the fight right away.”

Ornelas works with multiple punching bags to ensure his punches find their mark and continue to make his opponents curl like an accordion.

Martinez says that each punching bag serves a purpose. The speed bag works the shoulders; the double ended bag is for accuracy; a nipple-shaped bag works movement; the heavy bag develops power; the uppercut bag is for… uppercuts.

Everything is structured, and Martinez makes sure that Ornelas wastes no time during camp.

His days typically start with a 4-mile run before school. In between classes, Ornelas tries to fit in a quick (hour-long to 90-minute) workout. Monday through Friday, from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ornelas is training at RJJ with Martinez and crew.

All the boxers usually do strength and conditioning work three times a week. In this workout, Ornelas already completed rounds of hammer swings, dips, pullups, inverted rows, shadow boxing on a tire and cycling.

That’s just what comes before the boxing specific work that includes the various bags, sparring, the rope drill and boxing combinations with partners just to name a few.

Ornelas works through most exercises for an average of five rounds each. However, his next fight is six rounds, so Martinez added on some extra work, throwing in various workouts on the weekends.

Ornelas recalls one particularly grueling session at Mount Charleston.

“[Martinez] makes us run seven miles. The first half is a mix of up and down and straight, but the last three miles is pure uphill,” Ornelas said. “I don’t think I was able to walk after.”

Ornelas maintains a strict diet to fuel his strict training regimen and lifestyle. He eats clean: chicken, fish, rice and vegetables.

“You don’t have to worry about him cheating,” Martinez said.

As a college student, distractions are everywhere. A 2013 NCAA study revealed that 44 percent of male student athletes admitted to drinking more than five alcoholic beverages in one sitting. But Ornelas is more than a student athlete. He’s a professional athlete.

“If you want to make this a career, work hard and stay focused,” Ornelas said.

With classes and training, Ornelas has no time for shenanigans. He is majoring in criminal justice at UNLV and wants to work for the FBI after he finishes boxing. Currently, he’s a part-time student but wants to go full-time in the future.

Martinez said that finding a boxer that also pursues an education is rare. Ornelas wants something to fall back on when he retires from the sport. He said most fighters stay in too long and take too many shots to the head.

He wants to win titles in different divisions. He estimates that he could move up seven divisions over the course of his career, win world titles in all of them and last until the age of 35.

“At the same time, I don’t want to risk my health,” Ornelas said. “If you’re not healthy, you can’t really enjoy it.”

He wanted to go to UCLA after high school but stayed in Las Vegas to train with one of the most important tools in his arsenal: Martinez himself.

Ornelas remembers when he first met Martinez.

“It was a Saturday, and my brother didn’t have a phone, so my mom would make us go into the gym to pick him up. That’s when he’d [Martinez] be like, ‘Hey! Who the hell are you?’” Ornelas said.

While Ornelas hits the speedbag for several more rounds, another young boxer walks in late to the sweet sounds of Martinez busting his balls for his tardiness. Smart remarks and comedic quips fly out of Martinez’s mouth as fast the boxers’ gloves hit the bags.

But Martinez isn’t all jokes. He’s jabs too. In a partner drill toward the end of the workout, Martinez demonstrates a movement in which one boxer slips another’s jab and lands an overhand punch. He details the minutiae of the movement that all happens in under a second. Where your head should be, how to angle your knuckles, where to place your feet, how to drive from your core—Martinez explains it all in simple language.

“Don’t hit like this,” Martinez says, swinging an overhand left with a straight elbow to demonstrate bad technique. “You’ll fuck up your thumb. Do this.” He raises his elbow to align all his knuckles across his partners skull.

In another drill, a group of younger girls had a hard time with angling their knees to pivot after a counterpunch. He stood in front of them, and, line dance style, had them copy him move for move.

“I’m not gonna lie, he’s probably one of the most underrated coaches right now,” Ornelas said. “I think he’s one of the best coaches in the world.”

Ornelas has been working with Martinez since he first started boxing. He’s never had another coach.

“I told my parents that if I stopped training with Gil, I would stop boxing,” Ornelas said.

Martinez isn’t the stereotypical tyrant in the gym that reminds people of their middle school PE teacher. The real tyrant is the rectangular red devil that rests on the wall above the ring, counting down the time for each round as well as the rest between each one.

Like factory workers, the boxers go back to their exercises each time the timer beeps for a new round. When it beeps again to signal a rest period, the boxers become buffalo, flocking to their water jugs to hydrate before doing the process all over again.

After capping his container, Ornelas returns to punishing the heavy bag for yet another round. Each punch lands with a loud thud, an echo of his monstrous liver shot. His fists hit with the impact of a slug fired from a .30-06. The visiting fighter from Japan is still watching.

Martinez said that the visitor had about 22 fights, but still doesn’t punch as hard as Ornelas.

“People forget that he’s just a kid,” Martinez said. “In a couple years, when he grows into his man strength, he’s going to be dangerous.”

As the clock inches closer to 8 p.m., a large band of adults stroll in for a group exercise class. At the same time, Martinez instructs all the boxers to take off their gloves and take out the battle ropes for their final bit of conditioning for the day. They have 45 seconds of work on six different pairs of ropes, each followed by shadow boxing. They will all move through the circuit twice.

Dance music blasts through the speakers as the random exercise class rages to random beats that match their out-of-sync air punching. Compared to the boxers, it’s evident these folks have probably never hit anyone in their life.

The hard work is written on each of the boxer’s faces. They grimace as they swing the ropes up and down, furiously creating sine waves with their alternating patterns, double helix DNA strands to match the DNA in each of them. They never give up.They never stop working. They can’t. Ornelas can’t. No matter how much it hurts, he pushes through. Hard work pays off. That’s what his parents taught him, he said.

So every time he’s in the ring, every time he wakes up before any of his peers to train, every time he feels like he can’t make it through, his family is on his mind—always.

His mother sews his trunks, and he gives her his hand wraps as souvenirs. His family has boxes filled with cassette tapes and SD cards with all of him and his sibling’s early sparring practices. His family kept him disciplined when he started out in the sport even as they were worried he might get hurt after taking a hit. Now, they should worry for his opponents.

Ornelas lies on the mat to complete the ab exercises prescribed by Martinez. After the workout, he gathers his stuff, fist bumping everyone to say goodbye and heads out the door. He has a sparring session at 9 a.m. the next day. He can’t miss it.