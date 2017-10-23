Runner’s High

Deuvall Dorsey is on the run, and he’s in it for the long haul. His shoes pound the gravel beneath him. It’s only 8:30 a.m. but the sun is already beating down on the other runners scrambling up rocks and over hills on a path in Bootleg Canyon.

Dorsey turns up the volume on the hip hop blasting through his earphones. It’s time to focus. He uses his lightweight to his advantage as he flies up inclines like a mountain goat. But he conserves his energy, and when the opportunity presents itself, he takes advantage of a tired runner and blows past them, leaving dust on paths that smugglers and outlaws once used during the prohibition era.

It’s 2014, and Dorsey is quickly moving through the pack in the inaugural Bootleg Beatdown, a 10-mile course consisting of two grueling five-mile loops through the barren desert and hills above Boulder City. For the first time in his running career, Dorsey thinks he might have a shot at winning as he picks off runners one by one.

“If I pass someone, I don’t ever want to see them again,” he said.

But at this point in his career, he’s keeping a secret from the others. He thinks it’s his secret to success. It isn’t steroids, or the newest running method, nor is it a great running coach or a training technique like oxygen deprivation.

It’s marijuana. Ganja. Cannabis. Flower. Fire. Weed. And in one year’s time, Dorsey will go by the moniker the Vegas 420 Runner (yes, you read that right).

But for the time being, he needs to keep that all under wraps. Marijuana in 2014 wasn’t exactly legal for recreational use in Nevada yet, and for some, using the plant still conjured images of the lazy stoner. The type of stoner that wakes up at the ass crack of dawn just to bake their brain with a bong before spilling Cheetos all over themselves while watching a blaring T.V. playing free movies and jerking off to crumpled issues of Playboy and Penthouse.

It doesn’t take weed to do any of those, but you get the picture, and Dorsey wants to break that image, he said.

Dorsey walked into the Free Press office on a Friday in October wearing a Vegas 420 Runner shirt with a picture of him running bordered by marijuana leaves. His multiple websites and social media accounts depict a liberal use of leaves in graphics as well as pictures of Dorsey running and puffing a make-believe blunt. His image now of a self-proclaimed marijuana expert/professional runner contrasts with his relatively unremarkable adolescent years growing up in Indiana.

Dorsey completed his undergraduate studies at Nevada State in 2015, and now as a graduate student at UNLV since fall 2016, all his research (and arguably, his whole life) is based around marijuana; how to promote it, its effects, its role and use (or lack thereof) in higher education, its effect on daily life, its exposure in media and its effect on himself.

Even as the federal government still has a prohibition on sweet Mary Jane and all her forms, Dorsey follows in the footsteps of other outlaws and outliers that pounded the dirt beneath their feet through Bootleg Canyon.

The stereotypical stoner wouldn’t rise early to run through 10 miles of hellacious desert heat; they’d be doing a different kind of huffing and puffing than they’re used to. Dorsey manages to do both (though he insists he doesn’t smoke to get stoned), balancing his running, his studying and his chonging.

In 2014, Dorsey was still a junior at Nevada State College honing a smoking technique that he calls microdosing. He says he typically smokes about 15-20 times a day. Immediately, the Free Press’ correspondent asked how much he smokes each of those twenty times because packing a bowl full of weed that many times a day would not only cost a pretty penny, it would create enough smoke to say “I’m here!” to the FBI and DEA.

Dorsey reassured our correspondent that he is in fact not smoking enough ganja to get an elephant high. Instead, he takes just a pinch and puts that into a one hitter while he does his readings and research and maybe a little after a workout to ease tension and reduce inflammation, of course.

‘It helps me to really slow down and reflect and think about what I’m reading,” Dorsey said.

For example, he would read a paragraph. Puff. Think. Get through another several pages. Puff. Think. Look at a picture. Puff. Think.

And although marijuana might force him to linger on a passage to extract deeper meaning, the smoke seems to have no effect on his running ability.

*************************************************************************************************************

Dorsey has passed the first two miles or so of the inaugural Bootleg Beatdown in 2014 with relative ease. He galloped past some heavier runners on inclines and flew down the hills to widen the gap between himself and the others he already passed.

But, he comes to the first real challenge of the race: a long, uphill scramble called Ginger. The trail is actually a technical, downhill mountain bike trail that involves riding the edge of a steep hill and hopping over boulders. The runners needed to go up it.

Neither Dorsey’s nor the other runner’s training regimens could prepare them for the long climb. It takes so much out of them, Dorsey said, that there is no way to prepare for that leg of the race.

Dorsey typically keeps his daily running volume under 10 miles. Most of his races are either that length or less, and he performs best at them, he said, as opposed to the marathons and ultramarathons he enters (for the laymen, marathons are 26.2 miles while ultras are anything above that, typically between 30 – 200 mile runs).

To keep himself active everyday, Dorsey wakes up at 5 a.m. for a daily workout with his son. Their routine consists of push ups, sit ups and several sets of dumbbell exercises.

With his graduate studies, websites to build and the 420 Cross Country team to manage, Dorsey is almost always busy. He fits his running in with his daily life and where he needs to go.

“If I’m waiting at the bus stop, and the bus is late or doesn’t come, I’ll just start running down the street to the next stop to let the bus catch up. It usually doesn’t catch up,” Dorsey said.

He lives two miles from UNLV on Charleston Boulevard and usually runs to school and back while also running to take care of errands along the way.

In a perfect world, Dorsey says that he would make enough money from sponsorships and other endeavors to cover the costs of all his training. Ideally, he would have twice-daily workouts with different groups throughout the week to train different race styles like street running or trail running.

He envisions himself as a professional athlete with gear sponsored by various companies in the marijuana industry, wearing their logos during races and in his training. He also has high hopes for his 420 Cross Country team of which there are currently five active members. One day, he wants them all to be pros. And his biggest emphasis: No member of the team needs to use cannabis.

But his green dreams of a steady stream of sponsorship money are for the time being just dreams. Dorsey is fighting an uphill battle against culture while trying to partner with an industry that has barely lifted off the tarmac. USA Today reported in September that Nevada made $27 million in its first month of marijuana sales, but little revenue from the industry has gone to Dorsey’s cross country team.

There’s a few hundred here and several hundred there, but not enough to subsidize all the costs of training and competition. But Dorsey is certain that his big payday is just around the corner. He’s used to waiting.

*************************************************************************************************************

After Ginger, Dorsey runs several more miles until he is back near the start of the Bootleg Canyon trail. He still needs to finish the final five-mile loop, but this one doesn’t include Ginger. It holds something much worse: the switchbacks.

“It’s psychological. You’re running up to this mountain. You see it, and you’re just like, ‘man, I’m gonna be here for a while,’” he said.

The twists and turns wind up the backside of a mountain, and it’s here that Dorsey starts playing mind games with his opponents.

“There’ll be a runner ahead of me, and when he looks back I’ll have my head up high, running strong. Then when he turns the corner and disappears, I’ll start slouching, panting, walking, breathing. Back around the next corner, running strong again. Then slouching, breathing, walking,” he said.

The section is integral to wearing down the other runners, and in 2014, he did just that by slowly creeping into third place following the switchbacks.

Besides running, Dorsey’s adventures in academia have also proved to be a long slog. His projects, of which there are many and too numerous to name here, have yet to turn him a profit. In fact, he subsists almost entirely on student loans, financial aid and some supplemental income to support both himself and his 13-year-old son.

His primary website, Redefine Cannabis (redefinecannabis.com), compiles all his work, of which there is a shitload. Dorsey says he’ll be an expert on marijuana and policy governing one day, and he is well on his way.

The Puff N’ Run Podcast (a podcast done with a local veteran), UNLV Rebels CAN (Cannabis Awareness Network), his running team and all his academic work — it’s all there.

Dorsey usually works on his multitudinous set of projects everyday. He says the work he puts in now by building his brand and earning an education is worth the time instead of working a job that won’t advance his career. It might not be conventional, but he leapfrogs in other areas in life as well.

In that Bootleg Beatdown race in 2014, he made it to second place and chased down the frontrunner for nearly two miles. Once he hit the last mile mark, Dorsey turned on the afterburners and made a sprint to the finish, winning a first place medal and setting a track record. It was his only first place finish, but it wasn’t the only medal to make him proud.

*************************************************************************************************************

Dorsey’s had many emotional ups and downs in his life, but his hardest race so far has been his first ultra marathon in Indiana. The course was 50 kilometers (about 31 or 32 miles) and stretched through Brown County, a 15-minute drive from Dorsey’s hometown in Bloomington. It was his longest race yet. His mother was graduating from law school, and he had no support from friends or family aside from his mother.

No one thought he would be able to finish the race in time to make it to his mother’s graduation, which was over half an hour away in Indianapolis. But he did, and arrived (albeit slightly soaked after wading through a river in the race’s last mile) just as the procession started.

“I didn’t have any money at the time. I didn’t have anything to give my mom as a graduation gift, so I gave her my medal for finishing the ultra marathon,” Dorsey said. In a way, the medal was a thank you for all the years his mother spent supporting him.

Dorsey grew up in Bloomington, Indiana. Like many young boys of the early ‘90s, he dreamed of football or basketball stardom. But his slight build (and steering from his father) guided him to cross country running, at which he excelled.

Also like many adolescents in the early ‘90s, he looked down upon the burnouts that smoked weed. Think, the episode of “Saved by the Bell” where Zack Morris and co. discover a roach in the bathroom and flip out.

Dorsey looked down on stoners and vowed that he’d never do marijuana — until a girl helped to change his mind. A Venezuelan girl.

“Man, I threw out all my morals,” Dorsey said.

He didn’t even start smoking to be high, he said, just to be cool. He would show up to basketball games smelling like pot just so that people would know he wasn’t a square, he said. He was young, and it was all for the rep.

Then he moved to Atlanta and lost all the momentum he made.

“My mom signed me up for all IB classes, and there’s no way you can be cool by being a nerd,” Dorsey said. “So I had to figure out some way to look cool.”

He started slanging (for the uninitiated, that means he sold weed. A small time drug dealer).

“I had to learn where all the cameras were. Who wanted to buy. Where to sell. What time to sell. How to market the product. Everything,” he said. The petty criminal activity gave him an introductory course in public relations, sales and advertising.

Dorsey’s mom eventually kicked him out after beating his ass in front of his school for taking off a finger brace that she told him to keep on at all times and finding his stash of hash and porn mags in his bedroom.

It all stemmed from an argument over a girl, and he picked the girl.

Basically homeless, Dorsey tried to bum it on the couch with friends. Eventually, a rastafarian kid took him in with his family. They lived with several other boys and girls as well as the rastafarian’s mother and grandmother in an apartment with no furniture except for an old weight bench and a T.V. They always ate on the floor, males first with only vegetables followed by females who were allowed some chicken and fish. And, per rastafarian culture, they always smoked from an abundant stash of weed in the apartment.

Thieves would covet that weed, and one day, while Dorsey was in another room packing a hoody, he heard two loud bangs, like pots smashing together, coming from the living room. When he went out, he saw his friend, the rasta boy that took him in, that cared for him along with a child and its mother, that went to school while working to support his family and brothers and sisters — dead on the floor, with two bullet holes in his skull.

He died protecting his family from thieves that wanted to rob them. Soon, Dorsey had a legion of media and police descending on him and invading his classes to talk to him about the shooting. It was too much. He left for Indiana to take a year off before returning to complete high school and graduate in 2000.

*************************************************************************************************************

Dorsey is sitting in the Free Press offices on a Monday in October and he’s beaming with joy. The only thing that ever made him that happy, that caused his smile to stretch all the way to his ears, is his son. In every way he describes him, his athleticism, his intelligence and his knowledge of the science of cannabis passed down from his father depicts a boy with all the potential in the world.

But before his son was born in 2004, Dorsey had yet to find a reason for to be successful, and in his search for meaning, attempted to impregnate every girl that he was seeing in the early 2000s before a trip to Europe.

After a brief stint directing B-movies in California with his uncle, Dorsey moved back east and started bootlegging CDs to earn a living. After making enough cash and delving into philosophy and the black conscious movement with a rapper friend of his, Dorsey proceeded to prepare for a one way trip to Europe by attempting to sow his seeds with some women he knew. Perhaps luckily for him, none of them got pregnant.

They flew into the European Union with the intent of overstaying their 90 day visas, finding jobs and never returning to the U.S. As fate would have it, they would overstay their visas by more than 90 days, never find jobs and nearly become a part of an international drug trafficking ring.

Dorsey and the rapper planned to backpack across Europe and escape to Turkey, where they could reset the 90 day period on their visas. They had a routine in which they pretended to be rich entertainers who just had a spell of bad luck to get them lodging with gullible passersby.

“We would act. He would be a rapper. I’d be his manager, and I would really lay into him, like, ‘You dumb muthufucka! You forgot the traveler’s checks on the plane!’ and he’d be, like, ‘Oh, man you know I’m not good at that stuff.’”

They made it as far as Manheim, Germany, about 52 miles south of Frankfurt, and spent most of their time in Europe there with two German girls named Charlay and Teena (whose names have been changed here because their aliases were unverifiable, and they may be on the run or in the custody of either Interpol or the mob or both or killed by one or the other, but that’s just speculation at this point).

Dorsey and the rapper managed to convince the girls they were celebrities and stayed with them while also hearing rumors that they may have been smuggling ecstasy from Switzerland several times a year to make enough income to get by on. But it was all cool. They spent their time smoking, playing chess and trying other activities to exercise their brains like solving the Rubik’s cube, Dorsey said.

They were eventually forced to come back to the U.S. after staying a week past the 90-day limit. It was 2003, just about two years after 9/11, and they took advantage of discounted flights leaving on July 4. On the flight back to the U.S., they both realized they forgot their cell phones at a friend’s house outside of Frankfurt. Several weeks later, Dorsey got a call that the police confiscated the phones. A couple months later, a friend from Germany visited and told him that Charlay had disappeared.

After avoiding a potential vacation to the Hague, Dorsey spent some time with his then-girlfriend, and several weeks later, found out that she was pregnant.

*************************************************************************************************************

Everything Dorsey does, he says, is for his son, Syheem, to create a better life for him. The 13-year-old dreams of the NBA, like his father once did, like many young boys do.

“He’s my number one supporter,” Dorsey said.

Syheem was born in 2004, and Dorsey took up poetry, “very shitty poetry,” he said, as well as other art forms.

Dorsey would hop around from job to job in the six year period between the time his son was born and when he moved to Las Vegas in 2010.

He worked for a publishing company that produced works on black conscience under a philosopher named Habu Khalif Halifa; had another brief stint bootlegging CDs, but iTunes was quickly eroding the market; went back to Atlanta to sell scrubs to new medical students; travelled up and down the east coast as a promoter for a record label; and moved in with a group of travelling artists that tried to set up galleries in major cities.

“I followed the top guys everywhere, and I always worked my way up to be the number two guy,” Dorsey said.

He shadowed the professionals in each industry they worked in and learned the ins and outs of business. The one thing they all emphasized to him: a relationship with his son. He always saw the way they interacted with their children and made them the center of their lives, and he knew it was time to do the same.

In the summer of 2010, Dorsey packed up his car, borrowed $200 from his mother, got his son and readied for a cross country trip from Indianapolis to Las Vegas. Along the way, Dorsey stopped by old cities he went through to crash with some friends. Their trek took them from Indianapolis, to Atlanta, to St. Louis, to Oklahoma City and finally through Texas and New Mexico to Sin City. A winding drive for a winding life.

Now, to build his brand here in Vegas as well as get work done, Dorsey wants to take people under his wing and have them shadow him, teaching them the ropes of the new cannabis industry here in Southern Nevada. He hopes that students at UNLV will take advantage of resources that different organizations like Students for Sensible Drug Policy and the UNLV Cannabis Network can provide such as connections to professionals in the cannabis industry.

But Dorsey’s best protege is his son. He brings him to meetings, lets him meet professionals and Syheem even listens to his dad’s research.

“Honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if he grows up to be a cannabis expert one day,” Dorsey said.

The trail to cannabis entrepreneurial nirvana may be a long one, but if Dorsey keeps a steady pace, running upright, he thinks that his big break may be just around the next bend.

According to his racing strategy, he’ll wear the frontrunners down, and when he passes them, he has no intention of seeing them again.

“Now, once I got to Vegas, I made a huge transition from a young man to a man,” Dorsey said. “This is where I stop going up all the way to the number two guy. Now, I have to be the number one guy.”