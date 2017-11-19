Runnin’ Rebels begin season with 3-0 record

Fresh off of their 42-point victory over Florida A&M to open the season, the Rebels continued their early season domination as they beat the Prairie View A&M Panthers 98-63 on Wednesday and the Eastern Washington Eagles 91-76 Friday night.

The Rebels got to the rim with ease against the Panthers, scoring 60 points in the paint compared to the Panthers’ 24. Many of these points came off of highlight reel dunks and crafty layups in transition coming off of turnovers.

Anthony Smith’s athleticism and hustle was on full display as he scored 17 points, a majority of them coming by way of jaw-dropping, rim-rattling dunks.

The Rebels forced 21 turnovers and looked in sync defensively.

Jovan Mooring starred defensively, recording two steals, numerous tipped passes and facilitated well for the offense as he logged six assists, many of which went to five-star freshman center Brandon McCoy.

McCoy imposed his will early and often as he and the Rebels burst out of the gates, opening the game with a 12-2 run. McCoy had six of his 15 points during this run and had 10 points going into halftime. Head coach Marvin Menzies said McCoy should have had more opportunities in the flow of the offense and “will have a lot of good games down the line. He’s so talented.”

Although McCoy was efficient from the floor, making seven of his 12 field goal attempts, he struggled from the free throw line as he shot one for seven. He was not the only Rebel who struggled from the line as the Rebels made only 19 of their 38 free throws as a team. Menzies said that the Rebels “will get an extra free throw session up.”

The Rebels were efficient from the floor as they made 37 of 71 field goal attempts, 52.1 percent, and hit timely threes that sparked big runs that eventually led them to victory.

With 16 minutes and 53 seconds left in the second half, senior guard Jordan Johnson came off of a pick and nailed an off-balance 3-pointer that he eventually converted into a four-point play after being fouled. This sparked the Rebels who would go on a 12-1 run for the next five minutes and essentially send the game into garbage time.

Junior guard Kris Clyburn exploded for the Runnin’ Rebels, leading all scorers with 19 points in their 91-76 stomping of the Eastern Washington Eagles on Friday night.

In the first two games of the season, Clyburn shot a combined three for 12 and scored a combined seven points. He broke out of his early season shooting slump against the Eagles.

“I talked with the coaching staff and they helped me stay confident throughout the process,” Clyburn said following Friday night’s game. “I had a couple bad games but it’s all about staying confident and getting focused.”

Clyburn’s 19 points came on an almost perfect shooting night as he made seven of his eight total shots and three of his four 3-pointers. Clyburn’s shift in focus showed in his play and he is poised to carry this momentum through the rest of the season.

Menzies was elated to see Clyburn perform up to his expectations. “Getting Kris Clyburn going was critical for us,” Menzies said. “I knew it was going to happen, I just didn’t know when.”

With Clyburn sparking the offense, junior forward Shakur Juiston anchored the defense. He snagged 18 total rebounds, 16 of them off of the defensive glass and added a block as well. Juiston’s block sparked an early game run for the Rebels as they reeled off an 8-0 run between 18:00 and 15:51 left in the first half to take back Eastern Washington’s early game lead.

The lead did not last long. The Eagles stormed back and drained seven of their next eight shots to take a 24-19 lead with 10:20 left in the first half, punctuated by a layup from freshman forward Richard Polanco who had four points in the game.

On this run, five of the Eagles’ seven points were layups. It seemed as though the Rebels’ on-ball defense was collapsing. However, according to Menzies, this was all a part of the game plan.

The plan: Over defend the 3-point line and force the Eagles to make close, contested shots.

“It was by design. We knew they had to make threes to beat us,” Menzies said. “We wanted to give them tough twos.”

After jockeying back and forth through most of the first half, a clutch jump shot by senior guard Jordan Johnson put the Rebels ahead 34-33 with 4:01 left in the first half. A lead the Rebels would never relinquish.

Clutch jumpers were a central theme for the Rebels in the final minutes of the first half that helped push the Rebels to lead by six as the half ended with a score of 45-39.

The Rebels outperformed the Eagles in every facet of the game in the first half. They snagged five more rebounds, shot almost 10 percent better from the 3-point line and made 11 more free throws than did the Eagles. However, the Rebels’ six turnovers allowed the Eagles to stay in the game.

Menzies prides his team on half time adjustments and says he makes it a point to “engage [the players’] intellect at half time.”

“I make sure I employ them and ask ‘Hey what do you see?’” Menzies said. “We make sure to interweave the lessons at halftime.”

This halftime strategy proved effective for the Rebels as they opened the half with a 6-0 run led by star freshman center Brandon McCoy who scored 17 points on seven of 12 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds.

The Rebels pulled away as the half went on, all but sealing the deal with a 13-4 run between 16:36 and 12:04 that pushed the score to 64-48.

The Rebels are riding high after handling the Eagles and will head into their next game against Rice on Nov. 20 at the T-Mobile Arena with an impressive 3-0 record.