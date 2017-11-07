Runnin’ Rebels court redesigned with Las Vegas skyline

The new court in the Thomas & Mack Center features UNLV’s arch logo and the Las Vegas skyline. Photo courtesy of UNLV Athletics.

The Runnin’ Rebels men’s basketball team is looking to reestablish their winning culture, from their play, to their new uniforms, and now their redesigned court in the Thomas & Mack Center.

The new court was installed by Robbins Sports Surfaces over the weekend. It features a gray-stained Las Vegas skyline and matching colored keys. The classic red UNLV arch logo is in the center of the court. The baseline and sidelines are also the classic Rebel red, with “Runnin’ Rebels” in white at each baseline.

“We are excited to debut our new court,” said UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois in a press release. “This new look is reflective and inclusive of our dynamic city and we appreciate the teamwork of all involved in this process.”

The Jerry Tarkanian Court has not been renovated in nearly 20 years. Reed-Francois said that ensuring the safety of UNLV student-athletes is a top priority.

Runnin’ Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies is excited about the new design and thinks this is a big part in becoming a strong team.

“My first reaction when I walked on the concourse and looked down on the court was ‘Wow!’” Menzies said in a press release. “I was very impressed with the design on paper, but seeing it in person took it to another level. Like in art, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but what matters most to me is the message it sends to recruits, our players’ reactions and of course the majority of our fans. We live in such a unique city and now we have a unique court to match.”

The neighboring Cox Pavilion, home to UNLV women’s basketball and women’s volleyball, is expected to get a similarly designed floor in mid-January.

The Runnin’ Rebels will play their first game on the brand new floor Nov. 11 against the Florida A&M Rattlers.