Runnin’ Rebels lose by 49 to No. 5 ranked Duke University

With a much different Duke University Blue Devils squad from the year 1990, the UNLV Rebels got obliterated, 94-45, on Saturday at the sold out T-Mobile Arena.

If you are a UNLV student, then you at least hoped the Rebels made it a competition for Duke. Coach Marvin Menzies said it best; the guys played hard, but did not play smart.

It was a challenging game for the Rebels, to say the least.

Off to a 20-3 lead within the first seven minutes, the Blue Devils continued their dominance all the way through to the end of the second half.

“I’m disappointed we weren’t able to put our best foot forward,” Menzies said to the media during the postgame press conference. “Obviously the outcome wasn’t near what we wanted to exhibit in terms of what we’ve been doing in practice. It’s tough to swallow when you don’t play up to your capabilities.”

Menzies’ team was never able to find a niche that would work for them. Sophomore guard Jalen Poyser was held to just 16 points for the game.

The Rebels struggled with turnovers once again among other things, committing 21 with 13 of them coming in the first half. Duke made the Rebels pay by converting the turnovers into 22 points.