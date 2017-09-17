Runnin’ Rebels Men’s Basketball Game Day Surveys to be Distributed

Runnin’ Rebels basketball game day surveys will be distributed via email to season ticket holders and students to gather their opinions on gameday experiences at the Thomas & Mack.

The idea is to make necessary improvements to attendee experiences.

“We appreciate our fans and will continually look for ways to enhance the game day experience,” UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois said. “Feedback from these surveys is vital to our efforts in improving the fan experience and our goal is that each season incremental changes will be noticed.”

The first order of business is to make the games worth attending. Lack of student attendance at basketball games is partially attributed to the team’s performance and execution.

With seven new additions to the roster, notably including McDonald’s High School All-American Brandon McCoy and National Junior College Player of the Year Shakur Juiston, the 2017-18 recruiting class was ranked No. 12 in the country.

This upcoming season is shaping up to be a fairly good one under second-year head coach Marvin Menzies and returning leading scorer Jovan Mooring. This in conjunction with the “incremental changes” will hopefully garner more interest in the coming games.

The Rebels begin their season with an exhibition game against Alaska Fairbanks on Nov. 3 while the home opener is on Nov. 11 against Florida A&M, both at the Thomas & Mack.