Runnin’ Rebels secure big win in season-opener

By Faryn Duncan | November 12th, 2017

Photo by Andrew Rigney/UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press
UNLV Rebels playing against Florida A&M University. Photo by Andrew Rigney/UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press
Player #44 Brandon McCoy scoring for the Rebels. Photo by Andrew Rigney/UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press
UNLV Rebels intercept a score from a Florida A&M player. Photo by Andrew Rigney/UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press
Photo by Andrew Rigney/UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press
UNLV Rebels #44 Brandon McCoy. Photo by Andrew Rigney/UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press
UNLV Rebels #44 Brandon McCoy. Photo by Andrew Rigney/UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press
Photo by Andrew Rigney/UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press
UNLV Rebels intercept a score from a Florida A&M player. Photo by Andrew Rigney/UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press

The Runnin’ Rebels secured their first win of the season with a score of 108-66 against the Florida A&M Rattlers in the team’s 2017-18 season opener at the Thomas and Mack.

 

The men’s basketball team started their season with a bang as three players scored double-doubles, two more tallied double-figures, the team scored over 100 points in their first game and they outscored their opponent 66-26 in the paint.

 

Freshman forward Brandon McCoy was one of the Rebels to score a double-double. In his debut game, he garnered 11 points and 12 rebounds by halftime. He finished the game with 25 points and 18 rebounds. He also added three assists and two blocks and was 11 of 19 from the field.

 

“I thought [McCoy] had the jitterbugs early,” head coach Marvin Menzies said. “Everybody’s going to overanalyze everything he does. That’s what comes with the ranking. I thought he did a good job.”

 

Junior forward Shakur Juiston and senior guard Jordan Johnson tallied the other two double-doubles for the night. Juiston tallied 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Johnson had a game-high 10 assists and scored 10 points.

 

Senior guard Jovan Mooring and freshman forward Tervell Beck each scored double figures with 21 and 13 points, respectively.

 

The Rebels took control of the court with a quick 10-2 lead. With just nine minutes left in the first half, their lead was increased to a score of 28-8. Going into halftime, the Rebels had a 56-27 edge over the Rattlers.

 

UNLV’s largest lead was 49 points.

 

“I’m pleased with the result and the effort,” Menzies said. “It was important that we come out and show the fans how hard we’ll play. We do have a lot to clean up.”

 

The team put up high numbers, shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 79.2 percent on free throws. They also scored 12 fast-break points and their bench outscored the Rattlers’ 33-14.  

 

The Runnin’ Rebels are looking to continue their success on Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. against Prairie View A&M in the Cox Pavilion.

 

“The ball is rolling now,” said Menzies. “We’ve got another one Wednesday and then the hits just keep on coming. We’ll lace ’em up and get back to work.”

Faryn Duncan

Faryn Duncan

More articles by Faryn Duncan
Tags assigned to this article:
basketballmen's basketballRunnin Rebels

Related Articles

Sports 8 years ago NBA rookies rock UNLV

NBA rookies rock UNLV

Summer League brings rising stars to Thomas & Mack

Sports 5 years ago Men’s tennis to host Easley Memorial Classic

Men’s tennis to host Easley Memorial Classic

Rebels to compete in tournament honoring legendary former coach

Men's Soccer 6 years ago Soccer teams enjoy successful weekend

Soccer teams enjoy successful weekend

Women’s and men’s squads each get conference victories

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading