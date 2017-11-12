Runnin’ Rebels secure big win in season-opener

The Runnin’ Rebels secured their first win of the season with a score of 108-66 against the Florida A&M Rattlers in the team’s 2017-18 season opener at the Thomas and Mack.

The men’s basketball team started their season with a bang as three players scored double-doubles, two more tallied double-figures, the team scored over 100 points in their first game and they outscored their opponent 66-26 in the paint.

Freshman forward Brandon McCoy was one of the Rebels to score a double-double. In his debut game, he garnered 11 points and 12 rebounds by halftime. He finished the game with 25 points and 18 rebounds. He also added three assists and two blocks and was 11 of 19 from the field.

“I thought [McCoy] had the jitterbugs early,” head coach Marvin Menzies said. “Everybody’s going to overanalyze everything he does. That’s what comes with the ranking. I thought he did a good job.”

Junior forward Shakur Juiston and senior guard Jordan Johnson tallied the other two double-doubles for the night. Juiston tallied 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Johnson had a game-high 10 assists and scored 10 points.

Senior guard Jovan Mooring and freshman forward Tervell Beck each scored double figures with 21 and 13 points, respectively.

The Rebels took control of the court with a quick 10-2 lead. With just nine minutes left in the first half, their lead was increased to a score of 28-8. Going into halftime, the Rebels had a 56-27 edge over the Rattlers.

UNLV’s largest lead was 49 points.

“I’m pleased with the result and the effort,” Menzies said. “It was important that we come out and show the fans how hard we’ll play. We do have a lot to clean up.”

The team put up high numbers, shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 79.2 percent on free throws. They also scored 12 fast-break points and their bench outscored the Rattlers’ 33-14.

The Runnin’ Rebels are looking to continue their success on Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. against Prairie View A&M in the Cox Pavilion.

“The ball is rolling now,” said Menzies. “We’ve got another one Wednesday and then the hits just keep on coming. We’ll lace ’em up and get back to work.”