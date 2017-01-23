Runnin’ Rebels win in double OT, 87-85

After a month-long hiatus, the paper is back in action with a new name but the same Runnin’ Rebels.

On Jan. 21, the Rebels hosted the Air Force Falcons at the Thomas & Mack for a Mountain West Conference game, defeating them in double overtime, 87- 85.

If you aren’t completely updated, here’s the rundown on what you may have missed prior to this game.

The Mountain West Conference is in full effect, and UNLV captured their first conference win in the Conference’s home opener against Wyoming on Dec. 31. The Rebels would unfortunately go on to drop the next three of four games. To add salt to the wound, junior forward Dwayne Morgan, who hasn’t played in a game since Dec. 10 due to hip and shoulder injuries, is expected to miss the rest of the season.

With this news hanging over their heads, the Rebels took to the hardwood on Saturday evening and the team delivered one of their more exciting games of the season.The guys should have been able to put this game away early on, but after missing a few key shots, the game was extended. Nevertheless, they got the W.

Junior guard Jovan Mooring, who had the hot hand during the game, drilled a buzzer-beater 3-pointer. The clutch basket sent the game into overtime.

“The play wasn’t originally for me, but once I got it, I just knew we had to get a shot up. I was lucky enough for it to go off the backboard, so I’ll take it any time,” Mooring said.He opened the second OT with a 3-pointer and hit two free throws with :03 left on the clock, which sealed the win for the Rebels. Mooring finished the game with a career-high 30 points and completed 7 of 14 from downtown.

Though UNLV won, there is still work to be done as they shot 33.8 percent. With a record of 10-10 overall and 3-4 MW, the Runnin’ Rebels are on the road for their next game at Wyoming on Jan. 25.