By: Oscar Gonzalez
Las Vegas wasn’t built overnight, and the UNLV football program won’t be either, but there is belief and trust that things will turn around sooner rather than later.
The second chapter of the new era has begun.
UNLV head football coach Tony Sanchez has agreed to terms on a contract extension that will run through the 2021 college football season. The extension includes a base salary of $300,000 per year until the contract expires along with winning and media appearance bonuses that can make his earnings reach up to $600,000 each year.
To come to an extension agreement with a head coach that lead the Rebels to two consecutive losing seasons, a 3-9 record in 2015 and a 4-8 mark in 2016, as well as someone who had never coached above the high school level shows that UNLV believes in the Sanchez rebuilding process of becoming a winner.
A small piece to the puzzle of the rebuilding process was the increase in wins per year. Sanchez is 7-17 as the head coach and became the first Rebels coach to win at least three games in his first season since John Robinson in 1999. It’s not an exciting number on paper being that the wins came from losing seasons.
But they are a big step for a UNLV program that has seen more bad days than good.
Sanchez’s high school records show that recruiting can also net wins too.
While coaching at Bishop Gorman High School, Sanchez led the Gaels to six straight Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 4A championships between 2009-2014. Recruiting was a big part of his high school success; kids from Nevada’s neighbor states were relocating to play for high school powerhouse Bishop Gorman.
Of course, building a powerhouse at a high school is easier than at the collegiate level, but don’t be fooled— Sanchez is on the right track to turn things around.
Rebel fans should be excited with the signing of three-star quarterback Armani Rogers (a red-shirted freshman) last season and a recruiting class for this upcoming season that has many potential game changers.
The excitement is there, but there is always a risk as recruiting classes don’t always work out. It is something to be optimistic about but not something to completely rely on. History shows most recruiting classes for the Rebels have not been the best. The win-loss column throughout the years proves that.
But don’t worry. There is hope with Sanchez. UNLV believes in him and so should Rebel fans.
Sanchez was not at the helm during the past era of underachieving teams. This is the new, modern day UNLV Rebels football program, and Sanchez has a chance to be the biggest head coach in UNLV history by turning the program around.
Winning cures everything. In this case, winning and money— $600,000 to be exact.
