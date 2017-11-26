Say goodbye to Netflix and net neutrality

Are you using Cox, Verizon or another major internet service provider (ISP)? In that case, be prepared to pay more out of your pocket for your favorite sites including Facebook, Youtube and Netflix if you expect to use it as you do now. In fact, you might as well expect not to be able to access these sites any longer if the Federal Communications Commision (FCC) goes forward with the repealment of net neutrality.

So what is net neutrality, and why should you care? net neutrality is the principle that internet service providers should enable access to all content and applications regardless of the source and without favoring or blocking particular products or websites. This was first enacted for the United States back in 2015 under the Obama Administration. This allowed complete freedom of the internet for consumers, preventing ISPs from controlling consumer access to the web. However, that idea will be potentially crushed this coming December under the Republican FCC chairman, Aijt V. Pai.

Long story short, net neutrality is good and we want it if we expect to roam the internet free of restrictions. We live in America, where we pride ourselves on freedom, yet now that’s going to be withheld on the internet because companies want more money. Imagine having to pay to use already free sites.

The FCC plans on allowing internet service providers the power to force an extremely slow internet and sometimes even blocking access to your favorite websites for the sole purpose of milking more money out of your wallet. To do this, some ISPs will be charging you extra if you’d like to be in the ‘fast lane’ of internet speeds, completely slowing you from others if you don’t upgrade.

Repealing net neutrality seems like a crazy proposition to consumers, and the real winners in this case are the major high-speed providers, who will make billions of dollars in profit after the rollback. From an economic standpoint, it seems like a brilliant idea, but a majority of the internet and major websites have made an outcry against this proposition. Netflix, Facebook and Amazon have all stated that net neutrality should be guaranteed for the general public as it is their constitutional right.

Let’s take Netflix and Youtube for example, two of the largest websites used in this generation. You can log in, go to your favorite show and just start your binge-watch in what seems like no time. However, with net neutrality repealed you would have to wait in a large queue of other people trying to access the site, possibly taking much longer just to just log in. Or in certain cases, if you don’t have the right package with those ISPs, you won’t be able to access Netflix at all without digging further into your savings.

While Las Vegas has multiple providers to choose from, you can only imagine what it’s like for other areas with few ISPs to rely on. If their companies decide to take advantage of the repealment, that means everyone in that specific area must pay extra or they might as well not have internet at all.

It’s completely unconstitutional to allow a single entity complete control of a specific distribution and production of a source of entertainment, specifically one that is available to everyone in the nation.

For example, Portugal does not have net neutrality, and their practices are concerning. Messaging is $5 per month, but if you only use Twitter, you must buy the $5-per-month social media package on top of that. Youtube? Another $5 per month for that as well. While potentially blocking you from accessing certain media as a whole, they’re going to make it infinitely harder for you to get on any site at a reasonable speed. Unless you pay the ISPs more money for a certain package, you’re going to be stuck in long and monotonous queues to watch one episode.

The decision for net neutrality will be answered on December 14, deciding whether the repealment will be enacted or not. The chances of the rollback happening are frighteningly high with the 3/2 vote proposable pass. A website called BattleForTheNet.com will fight for your net neutrality rights and give you additional information on the subject. If we don’t do something now, you can kiss your paycheck and “Stranger Things” goodbye.