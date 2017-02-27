School of Music’s Jazz Ensemble headed to Monterey Music Festival

UNLV’s School of Music’s Jazz Ensemble I Big Band was selected to perform at the 47th annual Next Generation Jazz Festival on March 2.

This festival, which is a part of the larger Monterey Jazz Festival in California, highlights student musicians of all ages but only selects six college bands from around the country.

The band applied to the program by submitting a variety of music samples and paying the registration fees, a process which Division of Jazz Studies Graduate Assistant Michael Spicer said can be simple.

“It was actually pretty easy, once you get going with it. It just took a little while because we submitted a lot,” he said.

Spicer thinks that the added effort to send extra samples paid off.

“The two tunes that got us in differ a lot style-wise, and that’s probably one of the reasons why they chose it. It shows diversity,” Spicer said.

This isn’t the first time UNLV’s School of Music students will grace this stage. Graduate Assistant Amanda Crump jokingly claimed that the trip has become a tradition for the school.

“I think they’ve gone six out of the past seven years. It would be kind of surprising if they didn’t get in,” Crump said.

Still, Spicer and Crump felt additional pressure to ensure UNLV’s spot in the festival. Not only was Director of Jazz Studies Dave Loeb on faculty development leave, but Spicer and Crump were initiated into the program in August 2016––making them the newest members of the team.

“It just kind of makes you want to live up to that, because they’ve set such high expectations,” Crump said.

The band will perform on April 2 at 2 p.m. in front of critically-acclaimed musicians, Grammy award-winning artists and jazz lovers of all ages.

For those who cannot make the trip, the ensemble will perform their exact Monterey set on campus, March 5 during the “Joe Williams, Paul Coladarci, Jake Gareheim Memorial Concert.” Special guest performer Clint Holmes will accompany the ensemble.

Students can purchase tickets for $10 at the UNLV PAC Box Office.