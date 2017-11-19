Serving dishes and dimes: UNLV hospitality student and men’s volleyball player has big vision

When the alarm went off at four in the morning, Patrick Aller was quick to jump out of bed. He was not groggy, he did not complain. He was elated. In part, his eagerness to be awake at such an early hour may have been because he was only in elementary school. The bigger reason? It was time to cook. His grandpa would be waiting for him at the stove heating up the burners and gathering ingredients. The pair set out to make pasta with red sauce, just like his grandpa would make back home in Sicily. Aller would chop, stir and mix all day until it was cooked to perfection.

Then, the family would finally sit down to eat well into the afternoon.

Aller is now a senior hospitality major with an emphasis on casino gaming. As a freshman, Aller kicked off his college journey by joining the men’s club volleyball team and studying in UNLV’s hospitality program with a focus on food and beverage. After he turned 21 and took courses in the casino gaming track, Aller found a passion even greater than his one for food.

“I have a lot of experience and natural inclination towards food and beverage,” Aller said. “But my passion is casinos. So do I go for something that I am naturally inclined towards or something that I am passionate about?”

Aller’s experience in restaurants is far from limited. He has worked in almost every position, from the front of the house to the back. As a freshman, Aller learned to work as a fine-dining server at the Bocuse d’Or, which he described as the “culinary World Cup.”

Bocuse d’Or is the most prestigious culinary competition in the word. It was there that Aller met Thomas Keller — a 7-star Michelin chef — and was offered the opportunity to work as a stagiaire (similar to an intern) where he shadowed Keller at Bouchon Bakery.

“The stag experience is different for every chef,” Aller said. “Sometimes it means you will be cutting carrots in the back corner of the kitchen where there are no lights or you are actually going to learn how to make items off of the menu.”

Aller said he was lucky enough to learn how to make some of the bakery’s best selling items, although he spent much of his time learning the ins and outs of running a restaurant.

One of the biggest takeaways Aller got from the food and beverage program was that not everyone has the ability to run a restaurant. It is just as important to have a love for making food as it is to know how to run the business side. A restaurant cannot survive without both.

Aller described himself as close to a perfectionist as someone can get without being one, so he fits well within the food and beverage program. However, his passion still lies in casinos. In fact, Aller hopes to open his own casino one day.

“When I tell people what my end goal is, I either get the polarizing, ‘Wow, that’s a really big goal,’ or I get the ‘Oh, you want to cause gambling addictions,’” Aller said. “It is so much more than that. It isn’t just addictions. The experience of hospitality is just making people happy and giving them a good experience.”

UNLV has provided Aller with a place to learn and a place to grow. He said he finds ways to come back to campus on days he does not even have class or during holiday breaks. And with all this hospitality knowledge on his repertoire, Aller’s passions and hard work coexist with his volleyball playing on the side.

“It is pretty amazing being at a hospitality program where it is literally number one in the country, and it is right here in our back yard,” Aller said. “I feel at peace when I’m on campus. And I am at the school [where I am] playing the sport that I love.”

Aller began playing volleyball in middle school, but did not get serious about the sport until high school when he stopped playing soccer. He went to Silverado High School and played for the club team in town, Vegas Volleyball Club. As a freshman, Aller joined the UNLV club men’s volleyball team. At the time, only nine guys joined the club. Now, over 25 men make up the team and they have a new coach. Aller said it has been really cool to see the growth and potential the team has had during his four years on the squad.

“Our new coach, Austin Mack, is a machine. He is a great guy and coach and really pushes us.”

Volleyball too has been a huge part of Aller’s life. His mom played while growing up but Aller never really thought much of it. It was not until his senior year of high school that he earned respect for his mom’s game when she told him that in the ‘80s, she played with some of the girls from the national team in Peru.

Volleyball was not the only influence Aller took from his Peruvian background. The flavors and foods of Peru tend to show up in his cooking. Growing up in Vegas surrounded by a lot of Mexican and Cuban influences, Aller says those three Hispanic cultures are what show up most in his dishes.

His favorite thing to make is bread because there is so much that can be done with it and it is the “universal comfort food.”

But he has also had a taste of some not-so-normal dishes too. “The best advice I got was from a chef who told me that you can’t be a great chef just eating hamburgers and sandwiches everyday,” Aller said.

“You have to eat the ugly things, because sometimes some of those things are the best.”

Some of the less-pleasant things Aller will never forget eating include fish balls and balut. Balut is a boiled partially developed bird embryo, typically duck, that originated from the Philippines. He said his friend tricked him into eating the fish balls and Aller said once was enough.

Aller graduates in spring 2018. His plans are still unclear, but for now he wants to stay in Vegas and work his way up the casino system. He is finishing up three years of Mandarin classes at UNLV and one day hopes to put that into use and move to Macau or Singapore to open his own casino where the industry is growing.

“I want to experience more, I want to experience something new,” Aller said. “I want to go to a place where I feel uncomfortable and I have to figure out my own little niche. When I was growing up, I learned that when you are uncomfortable, that is when you learn the most.”