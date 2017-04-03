Sex 101 workshop seeks to normalize sex, destigmatize use of adult toys

By Kristen Uedoi | April 3rd, 2017
Photo courtesy of Andrew Rigney

The Students United for Reproductive Justice (SURJ) held a Sex 101 workshop at the Student Union on March 28.

“Our goal is to promote safe sex and a sex-friendly environment,” said Sukhjit Narwal, Committee Chair of SURJ.

The event was hosted by Karoline Khamis, owner of the Toyboxx sex boutique. Khamis worked at a crisis center before opening Toyboxx in December 2014. She cited her strong feminist views as the motivation for opening the sex boutique, and the epidemic of violent crimes like sexual assault and rape were part of the reason Khamis decided to spread sex education.

“We have to be able to talk about sex,” Khamis said. “Students need to know about their bodies. They need to know about the legal capacity, and they need the skills to say ‘no.’ Sexual educations is violence prevention.”

SURJ chose Toyboxx to host the event because they wanted to normalize sex and destigmatize the use of sex toys.

“Everyone masturbates and everyone has sex,” said Ashly Riches, the director of SURJ. “We have to talk about [sex] as much as we can because the more you do it, the easier it becomes.”

Khamis started her lecture with a variety of sex toys laid out on the table, teaching students the importance of properly caring for sex toys and how to do it. Failure in proper care of the sexual instruments can lead to severe bacterial infections, according to Khamis.

“Antibacterial soap helps keep your stuff clean when storing it,” she said. “Don’t mix up your front and back door. [Don’t use] silicone with silicone, and [use] condoms [to] protect your toys.”

In an interview for Las Vegas Weekly on Feb. 12, 2015, Khamis said, “There’s a lot of pleasure that’s sold in Las Vegas, but not a lot of pleasure for women. It’s pleasure derived from women, not for them.”

