The Sexualization of Child Actors (is bad)

In our society, sex appeal is a widely-used tactic to attract audiences. In the U.S., there is a tendency to try and sexualize as much as possible. Sex sells, and so sex appeal is here to stay. It’s in movies, commercials and even advertisements. It’s a part of everyday life, but there’s a very fine line between being acceptable and unacceptable — and sexualizing child actors crosses that line.

The sexualization of child actors is not a new issue. Just think back to your days of watching Disney Channel or Nickelodeon. The casts would consist of the best-looking kids and teens that could be found. They were the kids you either had huge crushes on when you were little or wanted to grow up to be. This causes a lot of problems for both the actors and children alike. The children who aren’t on TV begin to get unrealistic expectations of how they should look at a certain age, while the actors have to struggle with people sexualizing them. That wasn’t just a strange coincidence; There had to be Hollywood TV executives who made the conscious decision to have all of the characters be attractive.

Lately, this issue has reared its ugly head because of the kids from “Stranger Things.” If you are unaware, “Stranger Things” is a Netflix-exclusive show that revolves around a cast of characters that are predominantly children. The problem that is occurring with the popular show is that a lot of people are sexualizing the main cast of children, whose ages range from 13 to 16.

Mara Wilson, a former child star, has been a loud voice in trying to stop the sexualization of child actors. In an article for “Elle,” she defended one particular child, Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven in “Stranger Things.” Mara Wilson said, “Predators can fetishize their innocence and youth without any guilt, because they believe that once a child becomes a public figure, they forfeit their rights to be protected the way a child should. As the complete failure of many social media platforms to tackle harassment promptly and effectively has shown us, monsters can hide in plain sight. We need to acknowledge this, and we need accountability.”

People have taken to all sorts of social media to harass these kids, who are not even of legal age. This is disgusting behavior. We are a society that deems being attracted to young people as disgusting and even an illegal offense if acted upon. But somehow, just because these children are actors, they are allowed to be susceptible to catcalls from a bunch of their fans.

Yes, they are actors, but they are children first and foremost. If you casually told a fourteen year old on the street that you found them attractive, that would not end very well for you, and yet it’s acceptable to do to these teenagers simply because they’re in a popular TV show?

Fourteen-year-old “Stranger Things” actor Finn Wolfhard should not have to specifically ask people to not call him “daddy.”

The fans are at fault, but so is Hollywood itself. Hollywood tries to sexualize everything that moves, and that needs to stop. This results in a lot of misconduct to these children in Hollywood. Just look at the Kevin Spacey scandal. Anthony Rapp experienced sexual misconduct because he was sexualized in Hollywood. Could you imagine growing up in the spotlight? A person’s adolescence is a vital time for identity and personal growth. It’s a very stressful time in one’s life as is, and being sexualized by the media and full-grown adults only contributes to the discomfort and insecurity of growing up.

These child actors are already in a tough enough situation, and having to worry about full grown adults harassing them isn’t something that they need on top of that. Yes, this is a career these children chose, and it’s easy to get caught up in the star-studded world of Hollywood, and these children are no exception. They see the opportunity for an amazing life through stardom and don’t think about the dark side of Hollywood until they are opened up to it.

Actors are people who deserve respect. Actors are just people that are being paid to do their jobs, just like you and me. Use your heads, people. Those child actors are kids who just happen to be on a popular TV show. I don’t know about you, but if I was a child actor being sexualized, I’d be so uncomfortable that I’d never want to be in the spotlight ever again.