Shore Hotel offers first ever scholarship award

By Jenika Chiang | January 30th, 2017
Photo courtesy of Shore Hotel

ry12913

Shore Hotel, located in Santa Monica, California, is looking for applicants for its first annual Shore Hotel Scholarship Award.

To enter, applicants must maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA and meet the following criteria:

  • Accepted or enrolled in an accredited hospitality program
  • Accepted or enrolled in a four year college or university program
  • Accepted or enrolled in an ABA-accredited law school

Potential scholarship candidates must provide two letters of recommendation and complete a 1,500 to 2,000 word essay addressing the applicant’s community outreach activities, creative thinking skills and dedication to the hospitality industry.

Applications must be turned in by email to scholarship@shorehotel.com by June 30, as the winner will be announced on Aug. 1. Only one college student will be selected to redeem the $1,000 scholarship to help further their education.

Jenika Chiang

Jenika Chiang

More articles by Jenika Chiang
Tags assigned to this article:
scholarshipshore hotel

Related Articles

News 4 years ago FIGHT AGAINST CHILDHOOD OBESITY AT FOREFRONT OF EVEN

FIGHT AGAINST CHILDHOOD OBESITY AT FOREFRONT OF EVEN

Jump for Joy foundation sees success in latest promotion of healthy living

News 8 years ago Senate president faces impeachment charges

Senate president faces impeachment charges

CSUN Senate to determine if agenda errors were intentional Impeachment charges have been filed against CSUN Senate President Matt Cutler

News 3 years ago Parking fees set to increase by 10 percent next semester

Parking fees set to increase by 10 percent next semester

  UNLV’s annual parking fees will increase three times in the next decade for students and faculty. The rise in

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading