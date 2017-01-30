Shore Hotel offers first ever scholarship award

Shore Hotel, located in Santa Monica, California, is looking for applicants for its first annual Shore Hotel Scholarship Award.

To enter, applicants must maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA and meet the following criteria:

Accepted or enrolled in an accredited hospitality program

Accepted or enrolled in a four year college or university program

Accepted or enrolled in an ABA-accredited law school

Potential scholarship candidates must provide two letters of recommendation and complete a 1,500 to 2,000 word essay addressing the applicant’s community outreach activities, creative thinking skills and dedication to the hospitality industry.

Applications must be turned in by email to scholarship@shorehotel.com by June 30, as the winner will be announced on Aug. 1. Only one college student will be selected to redeem the $1,000 scholarship to help further their education.