Skatin’ Rebels dominate the Tetons

Coming off a pair of losses to Ohio University, the Skatin’ Rebels fought hard to sweep Williston State Oct. 24 and 25 with scores of 8-4 and 8-2 respectively.



On Monday’s game against the Tetons, the Rebels pulled ahead quickly with four goals during the first period, all within a minute and a half stretch of play. Elijiah Barriga, D’Andre John, Jonas Gordon and Cody Williams each found the net in this run of points. Williston was able to get one point on the board in the second half, but PJ Silviera answered back with a goal against his former team. The Tetons rallied back to get three unanswered goals in the second period, but were eventually left scoreless in the third period while the Rebels scored three more goals.

Success continued on Tuesday night when the Rebels scored their first goal of the game nine seconds in. The Rebels scored four more times in the first period, those goals coming from Daniel Luyten, Tristan Mayer, Viktor Brask, Jake Kearley and John.

The point run continued with three more goals from the Rebels in the second period before the Tetons finally found the net about halfway through the period. Matt Painchaud, Jonah Pearson and Basel Assaf scored the second period points.

The Tetons scored their second goal of the night in the third period but were not able to catch up to the Rebels, ending the night 8-2.



The Skatin’ Rebels are ranked at 14th in the ACHA DI rankings with a 8-4-0 record. They will return home to the City National Arena on Nov. 9, 10 and 11 to take on Jamestown and Minot State.