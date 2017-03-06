The Smith Center announces 2017-18 Broadway Las Vegas Series

The Smith Center for the Performing Arts announced the lineup for its 2017-18 Broadway Las Vegas Series on Feb. 28.
The upcoming season will feature nine Broadway productions including “Hamilton,” “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” “Rent 20th Anniversary Tour,” the sequel to “The Phantom of the Opera,” and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s, “The Color Purple.”

Ticket information can be found here.   

