The Smith Center announces 2017-18 Broadway Las Vegas Series
The Smith Center for the Performing Arts announced the lineup for its 2017-18 Broadway Las Vegas Series on Feb. 28.
The upcoming season will feature nine Broadway productions including “Hamilton,” “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” “Rent 20th Anniversary Tour,” the sequel to “The Phantom of the Opera,” and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s, “The Color Purple.”
Ticket information can be found here.
Jacob Lasky
Tags assigned to this article:Broadway SeriesSmith Center
Related Articles
In Pictures 3-06-14
Students check in to a Mardi Gras Party hosted by International Council and Rebel Events Board in the Student
Regents reject turf reduction proposal
Joint conservation plan defeated in committee
Johnson appointed amid discussion of change to permanent president selection process
The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents confirmed Marc Johnson as interim president of the University of Nevada,