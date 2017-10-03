Somber CSUN Senate meeting featured discussion with UNLV administrators

The CSUN Senate held a short meeting Monday evening that featured speeches from NSHE Chancellor Thom Riley, UNLV President Len Jessup and Provost Diane Chase who voiced their condolences for Sunday’s deadly shooting.

The three also addressed concerns from senators about classes being held the day after the shooting, rumors of professors forcing students to take exams and the closure of Lied Library in the hours following the shooting.

“I appreciate a lot of you guys being here tonight; it shows a lot about your character and your leadership on this campus,” Jessup began, addressing the senators. He then recounted the coordination between the Metropolitan Police Department and UNLV officials as they repurposed the Thomas & Mack for evacuated concertgoers, as well as the overall work and compassion of the community.

UNLV President Len Jessup, pictured here after his State of the University address last month, spoke to the CSUN senate. Photo by: Andrew Rigney/UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press

“When you get in the roles that we’re in, you have to make a lot of tough decisions and one of them was trying to decide last night what to do about campus today,” Jessup said. “When we got the ‘all-clear’ from the police that things were locked down over there and the campus was safe, we made the tough decision to decide that we would keep campus open.”

But Jessup clarified that administrators did not intend to pressure students into coming and that they sent emails to faculty asking them to go easy on students.

Jessup then addressed word going around that some faculty were holding exams and refusing to excuse students from them.

“We’re working on that, because that should not happen,” he said. “We thought it’d be good if students wanted to be on campus together, talking and working through this.”

“Coming to campus and really seeing how this community can come together, the kinds of things that people are willing to do for each other, is amazing,” Chase said.

When the Q&A session opened up, Fine Arts Senator Belen De La Torre asked about the decision Lied Library made to close on its scheduled time at midnight and not allowing students seeking shelter to remain inside.

“No one in the building really understood the gravity of what was going,” Chase responded.

Administrators asked UNLV Police Services if a shelter-in-place should be done. Police didn’t think that was necessary, Chase said.

“In hindsight, it wasn’t the appropriate thing to do, but the individuals there were trying to do what they thought was the right thing,” she said.

Jessup said more sensitivity was needed and that events like this would be implemented into further training so that what happened at Lied Library would not occur again.

Jessup, Chase and Riley also said that they are discussing ways to improve communication with students via Rebelmail and Police Services’ emergency alerts.

Detective Paul Velez explains what to do in an active shooter situation in this scene from the film. / Courtesy of CSUN.

Liberal Arts Senator Samantha Bivins asked about the new active shooter video and its implementation in classes. Originally, she wanted the video to be given to every instructor to show to every class at the start of the semester, but found out instructors would be able to choose not to show the video.

Bivins asked if it is possible that instructors now be required to show the video.

“I can’t direct faculty to do things they have the academic freedom to do in their classes,” Jessup said. “What we ought to do is go back to the [Faculty] Senate and make an appeal to the [faculty] senators and put pressure on them to play the video.”