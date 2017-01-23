“Split” allows Shyamalan to shine

After what felt like an eternity, M. Night Shyamalan has finally delivered another knockout with his new thriller, “Split.” The film marks the glorious return of one of the most joked-about directors ever.

Shyamalan became one of Hollywood’s most popular filmmakers after his successful 1999 movie, “The Sixth Sense.” He followed up the chilling thriller, famous for the quote “I see dead people,” with two more successful films: “Unbreakable” and “Signs.”

In 2004, his career took a turn for the worst when he directed the poorly-received film “The Village,” causing audiences to doubt his talent ever since. After seeing his latest picture, they will doubt him no longer.

“Split” follows Casey Cooke (Anya Taylor-Joy) and her two friends after they’ve been kidnapped by a man (James McAvoy) who has 23 distinct personalities. After conversing with a few of these different identities, the girls learn that a new and extremely dangerous personality is ready to emerge.

Shyamalan is right in his wheelhouse with his latest feature. He has crafted an unpredictable psycho-thriller that will have audiences on the edge of their seat.

It also explores the fascinating idea that those with dissociative identity disorder (DID) can change their chemistry and alter appearance or abilities. For example, one character mentions a blind woman with DID whose alternate personalities developed sight. This is the notion that really drives the story in “Split.”

Beyond the captivating concept and intense tone, this movie showcases the jaw-dropping performances by the incredibly talented McAvoy. While his character has 23 personalities, “Split” only presents the audience with five of them. However, each of them have a distinctive walk, diverse mannerisms, particular accents or ways of speech and overall different demeanors.

In one scene, McAvoy portrays the personality of an 8-year-old boy named Hedwig. His word choice is repetitive, his tone fluctuates, his eyes wander and he moves with uncertainty.

In another scene, he portrays a personality named Patricia, an older woman. His walk is reserved, his voice is more monotone with a touch of kindness, he consistently maintains eye contact, and walks with the utmost confidence.

It may sound simple enough, but while watching “Split,” you’ll feel like these are truly different characters. McAvoy simply disappears in every one of them.

That being said, Taylor-Joy delivers an equally impressive, but subtle performance. She doesn’t have to perform the same feat that McAvoy does with multiple characters, but she communicates her vulnerability and fear with her expressions powerfully.

Now, the signature Shyamalan twist.

Just when you think the filmmaker is going to close the nearly two-hour movie without a huge twist, he punches you right in the face. I can guarantee, if you avoid revealing websites, you’ll NEVER see what’s coming. It comes out of nowhere and it will blow your mind.

“Split” is a solid, intense thriller that boasts great performances and the return of a director we’ve all been missing.

3.5 out of 4 stars