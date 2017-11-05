Stanton leads Rebels to first win streak since 2015, beat Hawaii 31-23

The message last week from UNLV football head coach Tony Sanchez was, “Does winning make you satisfied or make you more hungry?” His team seems to have responded with the latter after its 31-23 victory over Hawaii Saturday night at Sam Boyd.
This win is the Runnin’ Rebels second in a row and its first win streak since the 2015 season.
“I’m proud of my guys because a couple of weeks ago it was tough sledding,” Sanchez said. “As you build a program, the most important things are seeing the consistency and the fight. There’s no better example of that consistency and that fight than Johnny Stanton right there.”
UNLV hasn’t had a win streak larger than two since the 2013 season when they won four games in a row.
Sanchez chose to start senior quarterback Johnny Stanton over freshman quarterback Armani Rogers.
“[Stanton] had a heck of a game,” Sanchez said. “We knew [Rogers] was healthy and we wanted to give him an opportunity and I think he did some really good things. But [Stanton] came out in the second half and had the hot hand and got us going right away.”
Rogers left during UNLV’s Homecoming loss to Utah State two weeks ago due to a head injury. He sat out of last week’s win against Fresno State.
Though only inserted briefly in the second quarter, Rogers went two for five for 37 yards but threw an interception.
As for Stanton, he led the Rebels offense, completing 18 of 26 passes, throwing for 244 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran the ball 12 times for 27 yards and a touchdown. These numbers jumped during the third quarter, where the Rebels outscored the Rainbow Warriors 21-7.
“I think it motivates me just as much as any other win does,” Stanton said. “Whether it was me, whether it was [Rogers], I’d be just as happy either way.”
Despite the strong performance by Stanton for two consecutive weeks, Sanchez refused to tip his hand as to who he will go with moving forward.
“That’s what I’m so proud about the way they handled it throughout the course of the week,” Sanchez said. “Those guys rooted for each other, when Rogers went in, Stanton was coaching him up. When he comes back out Rogers is coaching him up. They’re just a bunch of guys who want to win football games together.”
Eight different Rebel receivers had a reception with four having three or more. Sophomore wide receiver Brandon Presley had four catches for 95 yards and a touchdown. While, Junior wide receiver Kendal Keys had four receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown. Senior wide receiver Devonte Boyd had one catch for 16 yards.
The UNLV defense was lacking early in the season. Through the first seven games of the year, the defense gave up an average of 36.1 points per game. Following the team’s 52-28 loss to Utah State, Sanchez said that his offense had to outscore other teams because the defense was going to allow its fair share of points.
Since, the defense has allowed only 19.5 points per game.
“Well, I think it pissed the defense off,” Sanchez said. “I think that hair on the back of our neck stood up. There was a lot of pressure but sometimes pressure makes you fresher.”
Junior running back Lexington Thomas was just two yards shy of capturing the sole possession of third place on the all-time 100-yard rushing games in a career. He finished with 98 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown. He has scored in every game this season except for one.
Riding a wave of wins, the Rebels don’t feel like they’re done yet.
“This is not enough, we want more. I wish we were celebrating a bowl game instead of a pineapple,” Sanchez said with Stanton nodding at his side.
The team will likely need to beat two of its three remaining opponents to secure a bowl game birth.
The Rebels look to stay hot as they host BYU for the first time since 2009 on Nov. 10 in what will be the home finale for the Rebels and also senior night. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. and the game will be aired on ESPN2.