Who Was Stephen Paddock? The Mystery Behind the Motive

His identity is not the mystery — his motive is. His motive is also more important than we can immediately realize.

Stephen Paddock committed an act of terrorism (defined as the “use or attempted use of sabotage, coercion or violence” by NRS 239C.030) on the evening of Oct. 1 when he injured approximately killed 58 people and injured nearly 500.

While Vegas residents wondered which of their friends, family and colleagues could have been hurt, the rest of the world was left wondering who was behind it all.

Muslims and people of color held their breath in hopes of disassociating with the victim’s race and faith, knowing that divisive politics had already decided that they would be looked at with suspicion even if their identity didn’t match the killer’s. A problem still loomed in the air though: It was not the “who” but the “why?”

Strangely enough, it is Paddock’s quiet elderly-next-door identity that leaves us with an unexpected type of fear. Strong factors suggest against Paddock’s alignment with the Islamic State, which will claim anything from massacres to cat fights. Additionally, those working on behalf of ISIS are usually vocal and try to make their affiliation with the group known in order to incite fear in the general public.

Alignment with white supremacist groups, anti-religious or extremist religious associations have yet to be found. These identities could be viewed as molds that we are used to seeing terrorists fit into, especially since motives are more straightforward in the event of actual attacks.

A lack of clues about the motive does not mean that a motive is absent. The magnitude of the act itself could indicate a motive and that would strongly suggest an act of terrorism.

So where are we not looking? Should we consider that Paddock is none of the above, and evidence of major mental health issues has yet to be solidified? Paddock’s brother shared the story of their father who was a bank robber labeled a “dangerous psychopath” by law enforcement. But Stephen’s brother was also surprised and could not think of any reason that his brother would commit the act.

What else does it take for a Nevada resident to cause the deadliest massacre in modern history? What telltale signs do we seek out from here on?

With the “why” still looming, we wonder what problem exists that lead a person to do this. Was it even a problem or was it just a purely bizarre inexplicable act, unlike anything we’ve seen before?

In an era where mass shootings have become so disturbingly common that the world cannot help but be desensitized to them, we have stumbled across a new puzzle that has too many missing pieces. Yes, people do lash out in madness and send political messages through violence — but almost no one who lashes out does so by shooting a wave of bullets at thousands of people like this. Now that mass shootings take place so often, is it possible that they have inspired more people to follow suit? Probably.

If there is a new breed of anger (or one that’s been around that we weren’t completely aware of), then we need to identify it and address it.

A final observation is that race or faith can only mean so much when it comes to a person’s “motives.” We have become so used to associating white terrorists with white supremacists and Muslim attackers with ISIS and Al-Qaida affiliates. With the mystery still in the air, it may well be that Paddock fits the mold of the former.

However, the possibility that he does not fit into any mold raises the prospect that anyone can have any reason beyond our understanding to commit such a crime. If anyone, even those with no affiliation with terrorist organizations, has the capacity to carry out such a senseless and brutal massacre, what do we take from that?

What more must we understand?