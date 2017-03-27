Stop Pigeonholing With Useless Epithets

What is a fascist? What does it mean to say that someone is a “snowflake” or “Islamophobic?” When people sling their favorite epithets at anyone with differing opinions, they dilute the words to meaningless dribble. Each ineffective cut dulls the rhetorical blade.

This week, the student-run organization UNLV Spectrum is planning an event titled “Activism in The Face of Fascism,” in which they’ll be discussing campus issues and priorities, according to the event page on Facebook.

By titling the event with “in the face of fascism,” UNLV Spectrum implies that we live in a fascist climate or that the UNLV campus has a fascist atmosphere. What about campus life could be considered fascist? Are students denied their privilege to form organizations, for example?

In a political boxing match, someone almost always throws a bad punch. They’ll say, “Well if you think that, you must be racist,” or something of that nature.

It’s meant to sting, but it’s just pigeonholing people into categories that aren’t actually appropriate. In other words, if Person A says “X,” then Person B might say, “I’ve heard racists say ‘X’ or something like ‘X.’ Person A must be racist!”

This kind of claim popped up with astounding frequency after President Donald Trump won the election and countless times throughout his campaign.

By a certain liberal standard, anyone who voted for Trump is a bigot, sexist, racist, fascist, homophobic, islamophobic or even a Nazi. These are simply ridiculous accusations.

Do these same people accuse individuals who possess Nike footwear or Apple-branded iPhones of supporting child labor or outsourcing jobs? You aren’t a Nazi for voting for the white man any more than you are a feminist for supporting an (incidentally) white female.

Moving to the other side of the aisle, one sees phrases like “freeloader” stapled to the backs of anyone on welfare. “Snowflake” and “angry feminist” are often applied to people who have specific views on how individuals should interact in a society.

And while “thug” is not a racist word by nature, it creates a gross caricature of a culture as one that necessarily promotes unhealthy morals. And why? Because these “thugs” dress, talk and walk in a way that appears threatening in our society. There’s a remedy for this: learn about the culture and the people. People are a lot less scary once you start talking to them.

To be clear, some of the individuals for whom the epithets were given do exist. It is important to be wary of them and identify them if we want to avoid repeating historical mistakes.

So how can we tell who’s deserving of this name-calling?

Well, honestly, name-calling is useless and does nothing to move a conversation forward. An assertion holds no power until evidence can support it, but everyone can look out for clues as to who might fit the above labels.

A person can be reasonably thought of as racist when they act or speak in a way that directly belittles the humanity of a particular group. The same could be said of bigotry in general.

If someone says, “Irish people are always drunk and stupid,” then they’ve said something that’s directly bigoted because it implies a direct correlation between being Irish and being less civilized or intelligent.

There are Islamophobes as well—people who say “All Muslims are X,” or “Muslims will ruin this country.” We need to be aware of those people without mistakenly attacking regular critics of Islam or attacking people who are fearful of radical terrorists. Those individuals have valid worries and complaints, and they are not directing these complaints at the entire Muslim community.

When it comes to Islamophobia, accusers make way too many assumptions about critics of Islam. Can we agree that Islam is not a race? Islamophobia is not racism, it’s not orientalism and it’s embarrassing to hear people like Ben Affleck claim that it is.

Moreover, fear and criticism of the teachings of Islam is not Islamophobia. Most people would surely concede that picking on the Bible or various Catholic priests is not an act of Christophobia, for example.

Finally, what is fascism? It’s hard to find a more insulting, button-pushing name in political discourse, but what different people mean by the word is anybody’s guess.

After a quick Google search, the word’s initial intent becomes immediately plain. Italian dictator Benito Mussolini believed that too much individuality was a major cause for almost everything wrong with society, and fascism was his response to this problem.

Fascists, in short, wish to oppress individual expression and liberal democracy, control mass media, protect corporate power and promote unified nationalism above all else.

Fast forward to the present, and the word is flung, fat-fisted, at any given conservative character. President Trump is currently the target—a result of his distrust of media and his blatant desire to squash the power of the courts.

But one could argue that Trump cares too much about individualism and the right to vote to be a “real” fascist. He supports religious expression and the right to start independent businesses. While Trump worries that mainstream media will sap power from his authority, the original fascists would never allow the kind of personal freedoms that our current president supports.

You can’t call someone a fascist and then expect the claim to be taken seriously anymore. The word means nothing except that you disagree with someone.

When you use these worthless words, you ignore every aspect of a person’s identity and replace it with a cartoonish, two-dimensional model. On top of that, you make brash assumptions that are ultimately harmful to your arguments.

Research. Talk to people. Don’t stick to petty name-calling. And before you use a big word with little-to-no meaning, clarify what you mean. We might, then, actually listen.

Alexander Steffanus

