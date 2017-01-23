Stronger Together, We March On

“Stronger together, we won’t fall. Justice, peace, and equality for all.”

This message echoed all throughout downtown Las Vegas, the nation and the world on Saturday.

At the Women’s March in Downtown Las Vegas, I had the opportunity to stand side by side with thousands of people, all from varying experiences and backgrounds, all full of hope and love, all seeking a vision of equality and unity.

A great deal of this past year felt like a horrific fever dream. Our nation has been riddled with fear, hatred and disparaging division. Ultimately, fear was our downfall as nearly half of all voters cast the ballot for our current president.

While there has been a seemingly endless cycle of tragedy and injustice experienced among so much of our population, and while there’s so much to be angry about, all I witnessed at the march was a tremendous display of peace and unity. There was an overwhelming amount of love in each and every person that stood by me.

Our newly elected president says that he wants to restore “power to the people,” but with his plans to strip us of our rights through his worrisome plans (to say the very least) for our future, we’ve taken matters into our own hands.

As I marched, I saw courageous individuals ready to take on the circumstances we have been dealt with strength and restless spirit. I felt so invigorated by the energy and spirit that surrounded me.

My personal experience marching was enough to inspire me to work harder than ever to protect and uplift my fellow Americans. It was not until after the march, however, that the true impact of this day registered: I just witnessed and participated in a wildly significant and transformative moment in history.

In Washington D.C., over one million people marched, and in Los Angeles, there were over 750,000 participants. Over 300 marches took place in the U.S. alone, but it did not stop there. All over the world, people gathered in peaceful protest, standing together in each of the seven continents of the world (including Antarctica).

Throughout the next four years, the people’s unwavering participation, interest and active involvement is the only thing that will push us forward in this fight. I am ready, now more than ever, to create the change that I know is possible, and to protect the people whose livelihood is being threatened by an administration that is not working in favor of its people.

Some will try and minimize what we marched and what it meant, but please know that with each step, we built a foundation of acceptance and tolerance of one another, and of intolerance toward injustice. The foundation we created will, for the next four years, set the tone for what’s to come. What happened today was a display of overwhelming and undeniable resilience; It cannot be ignored.

I saw a sign at the march that read “Resistance is built on hope.” Today, I feel more hopeful than I did yesterday, and positively energized to continue educating myself, fighting for what is right and treading on.

You may write me down in history

With your bitter, twisted lies,

You may trod me in the very dirt

But still, like dust, I’ll rise.

-Maya Angelou