Student activists to march for tighter gun control legislature

On March 14th, some students will take part in a National School Walkout as part of a call on Congress to pass tighter gun control legislature.

Almost a month after the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, the ENOUGH National School Walkout was organized in response to the crisis. Across the whole country, the march will occur at 10 a.m. in every time zone and is intended to last approximately 17 minutes.

“The March 14th protest at UNLV is part of the #NationalSchoolWalkOut, promoted by the Women’s March Youth Empower across the United States,” UNLV student and lead organizer of the March 14 protest Karl Catarata said. “It’s a student-led walkout protest focusing on gun violence and calling on our legislators to pass policies and legislation on gun reform.”

Catarata is pushing for UNLV students to get involved in the march and is hopeful for a large turn out on March 14. He is urging students to participate in the event and walkout to the UNLV Free Speech Zone.

“We are expecting 150 students and community members to come and participate,” Catarata said. “Individuals will reserve the right and responsibility to ask their professors or instructors on if they can be excused. If they are not excused, they also have the First Amendment right to walk out of their class.”

In a survey of 100 undergraduate students, the Free Press found that only 10 students were committed to going to the march. Whereas nearly 70 students decided not to participate and the rest were undecided.

Any student that decides to walk out of class will not be excused and will be counted as absent for that class. The ENOUGH National Walkout is not a school-sponsored event.

“If students are serious about the cause, then skipping class should not matter,” kinesiology freshman Anthony Kim said about missing his class on Wednesday.

Catarata and other student activists have done several classroom speakings, posted flyers, and shared posts on social media to spread the word about the march.

“I have not heard of the march but I would not go to it simply because there is no concrete reason for an end plan.” UNLV psychology senior Jocelyn Jurado said, “Marching just isn’t going to change legislation.”

In the past, large marches and protests were held to force a change in legislation from local to national governments.



“The goal of this walkout is to protest our legislators and literally say, ‘Enough is enough — we are not here to sit in our classrooms while our peers across the country are shot dead. We are not here to sit idly by while innocent folks in diverse communities are killed by semi-automatic weapons,’” Catarata said, “The primary goal is to get people registered to vote, to vote out NRA-backed politicians for the years ahead. ”

UNLV’s walkout against gun violence will be on March 14 and will take place in the Free Speech Zone starting at 10 a.m.